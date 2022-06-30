rudi_suardi/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited (FBGL) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides integrated engineering and construction services in Singapore.

Given management's pricing of the IPO at nearly three times the sector average, and also given other risks, I'll pass on the IPO.

FBS Overview

Singapore-based FBS Global Limited was founded in 1996 to provide a wide variety of engineering and construction services for institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects.

Management is headed by Executive Director and CEO Kelvin Ang, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1996 and was previously employed at Amcol Building Supplies Pte Ltd and was a process engineer at Avimo Singapore Limited.

The company's primary offerings include:

Engineering

Design

Main construction

Fitting out

Building works

As of June 30, 2022, FBS has booked fair market value investment of $1.6 million in equity from investors.

FBS - Client Acquisition

The company tenders bids for a wide range of projects in Singapore and seeks 'green' building projects wherever possible.

The project bid tender and notification process can take from one to five months to complete.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 12.4% 2021 6.7% 2020 23.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, fell to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 1.5 2021 11.2 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

FBS's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by GlobalData, the Singapore market for construction for all property types was an estimated $19.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $23.7 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are expected supportive investment policies for 'transport, electricity, water and sewage, and housing infrastructure projects.'

Also, among the sectors analyzed, the industrial construction sector is expected to account for the highest market share of activity during the period, more than all the other sectors combined.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dong Jian (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Top Plasterceil Pte Ltd

Lincotrade & Associates Pte Ltd

Samsung Group

Shanghai Urban Construction

Penta-Ocean Construction

Others

FBS Global Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Highly variable topline revenue

Fluctuating gross profit and growing gross margin

Reduced operating profit

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 6,472,460 23.5% 2021 $ 16,823,990 289.4% 2020 $ 4,320,782 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,329,127 222.8% 2021 $ 2,845,076 457.6% 2020 $ 510,250 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 20.54% 2021 16.91% 2020 11.81% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 473,138 7.3% 2021 $ 1,280,636 7.6% 2020 $ (823,540) -19.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 487,153 7.5% 2021 $ 1,315,571 20.3% 2020 $ (431,619) -6.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (449,114) 2021 $ (1,090,619) 2020 $ 1,082,641 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, FBS had $1.7 million in cash and $8.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was ($658,697).

FBS Global Limited IPO Details

FBS intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed price of $4.00 per share.

The company is also registering for sale another 1.1 million shares for selling shareholders.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $48.1 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 25%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[30%] of the net proceeds for M&A projects, partnerships and future business development; [30%] of the net proceeds to expand our existing locations to develop new customers by hiring more qualified personnel and undertake more marketing efforts; [10%] of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes; and [30%] of the net proceeds for research and development and artificial intelligence analytics for new green building materials. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to a claim in the amount of $2.2 million from Newspaper Seng Pte Ltd related to an agreement to purchase land and a building. The company is defending itself against the claim.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Pacific Century Securities, LLC.

Valuation Metrics For FBS

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $60,000,000 Enterprise Value $48,128,009 Price / Sales 3.32 EV / Revenue 2.67 EV / EBITDA 22.17 Earnings Per Share $0.13 Operating Margin 12.02% Net Margin 10.99% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 25.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$658,697 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.10% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 1.10 CapEx Ratio -32.54 Revenue Growth Rate 23.47% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About FBS's IPO

FBGL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund a variety of corporate growth initiatives.

The company's financials have generated heavily fluctuating topline revenue, variable gross profit and increasing gross margin, lowered operating profit and reduced cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was ($658,697).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has been 'lumpy'; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives.

The company's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing engineering and construction services in Singapore is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate over the next several years.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Pacific Century Securities, LLC. is the sole underwriter and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its relatively small size compared to large competitors in the same sector and the generally poor performance of Asian stocks in general on U.S. public markets.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.7x at IPO.

According to a basket of publicly held engineering and construction firms as compiled by the noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran, as of January 23, the industry sector was valued at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.08.

Given management's pricing of the IPO at more than twice the sector average, the firm's highly variable revenue and also given the other attendant risks already noted, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.