How To Allocate $20,000 Among 10 Dividend Income And Growth Stocks And ETFs

Feb. 01, 2023 4:51 PM ETAAPL, ALIZF, ALIZY, AXAHF, AXAHY, BTAFF, BTI, DGRO, DVY, HDV, ITUB, KO, MA, MCD, O, PEP, PYPL, QSR, QSR:CA, SBUX, SCHD, V, VHYAX, VIHAX, VYM, YUM, ZFSVF, ZURVY
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • The investment portfolio I have built for you in this article consists of 2 ETFs and 8 companies which I consider to be attractive in terms of risk and reward.
  • I have built this investment portfolio in a way that gives you a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.04%.
  • At the same time, the picks have shown a Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate of 9.60% over the past 5 years, indicating that you can expect significant Dividend Growth.

Portfolio management and asset allocation concept : Dollar bag, financial products on balance scale e.g ETFs, REITs, stocks, commodities, bonds, mutual funds, depicts balancing between risk and return

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

When building an investment portfolio, there are many different factors that you need to keep in mind: in my opinion, one of the most important goals you should aim for when building an investment portfolio with a long-investment-horizon is

DVY ETF Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD: Top Holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD: Total Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apple: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Realty Income: Dividend Growth Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Axa: Quant Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

Axa: Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Axa: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAT: Dividend Yield Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

McDonald's: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

Itaú Unibanco: Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.27K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, SBUX, V, MA, PYPL, KO, MCD, ITUB, QSR, BTI, AXAHY, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.