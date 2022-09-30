John M Lund Photography Inc

I went back through my entire history on Seeking Alpha – back to December 2010 – to see how many times I’ve used “My, Oh My,” in a title.

I came up with an even 40.

Sometimes those three words were followed by “3 Strong Buys,” as you see above. Sometimes they applied to a single stock, such as Simon Property Group (SPG). Or maybe I wanted to focus on a specific category, such as small-caps, or a specific event or interest.

But here’s the common theme behind the “My, Oh My” series…

I only pull this title out when I’m dealing with my highest-conviction stock picks. It’s not a title I take lightly.

Because it’s so attention-grabbing, it might seem like I throw it around all the time. But I’ll refer you to that previous statement: “I came up with an even 40”… out of 3,568 articles published.

With that said, when someone asked me recently to write another “My, Oh My” article, I almost instantly had three picks to profile.

As I like to say, there’s always something on sale. And sometimes that “something” is actually worth your while.

From my perspective – without knowing your individual situation, needs, goals, tendencies or other pertinent details – today’s four real estate investment trusts (REITs) are right on the money.

Defining High-Conviction Is Hard to Do

So what makes a REIT high-conviction or worthy of the “My, Oh My” title?

There are several factors and potential factors I could point to. But it’s more an overall assessment of a company, its capabilities, and its potential.

They’re rather like trying to describe blue chips in that regard. Which, incidentally, can – but don’t have to – be high-conviction picks.

Here’s how I describe those in The Intelligent Investor Guide:

“As I’ve already suggested, those who are less adventurous with their money can consider turning to the stalwarts of REITdom. Just with one caveat: There is no objective or commonly accepted definition of a ‘blue-chip REIT.’ You won’t find it in Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary no matter how hard you look.”

They’re hardly volatility free. You might still see your share prices drop – or even plummet – under particular circumstances. For proof of that, look no further than the 2020 shutdowns and what havoc they played on even the bluest of blue-chip REITs.

With that said, these stocks tend to bounce back from those bad bouts. Not to mention how:

“… they deliver consistently rising growth in FFO (funds from operations), dividends, and asset value over reasonably long periods of time. Because they’re financially strong and widely respected, they also tend to have access to additional equity and debt capital that can fuel above-average growth.”

That’s why they often feature:

Outstanding proven management that’s familiar with the demands of real estate ownership and operation, and the quirks of public markets

A track record of effective deployment of available capital to create shareholder value

Balance sheet strength and flexibility

Sector focus and deep regional or local market expertise

Conservative and intelligent dividend policy

Good corporate governance

Meaningful insider stock ownership.

But the key word is “often.” It’s neither an all-exclusive nor all-inclusive list.

Here’s How I See the High-Conviction Category

In the same way, a high-conviction buy is something I strongly believe will produce strong returns.

But that only makes sense.

I could also point to my last “My, Oh My” article, published on January 25. Titled “PNC Financial: My, Oh My, This Is Great DGI,” it notes how:

“An oft expressed truism is that banks benefit from rising interest rates. While higher rates do drive net interest income for banks, they can also serve as a double-edged sword: the marked surge in interest rates is weighing on mortgage banking as prospective buyers balk at the associated long-term costs. Investment banking has also taken a hit. “This likely explains why shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) dropped by 22% over the last [12] months while the S&P is only down by about 9%. “I think the market has it wrong.”

From that, we could determine that high-conviction buys are major bargains. Which is also often true.

However, if I had to really define this category, I’d say it’s filled with stocks that are optimal mixes of quality and value. They’re both strong and well priced.

Once again, this does leave a lot of room for interpretation. For instance, there could still be “gut feeling” exceptions. I’m not ruling those out. And what exactly are "optimal mixes of quality and value?"

I define these two terms according to iREIT on Alpha’s iQ (quality) and iV (value) metrics. These proprietary tools evaluate numerous factors to determine which companies can go the distance and which ones are bargains, respectively.

Sometimes, the quality factor might outweigh a stock’s share price to some degree. Sometimes, it will be the opposite.

But either way, my analysis, experience, and instinct all tell me the company in question presents an opportunity I really want to tell you about.

Essex Property Trust (ESS): 4.0% Dividend Yield

Essex Property Trust is an internally managed REIT that was founded in 1971, before going public in 1994 with 16 multifamily communities. As of September 30, 2022, Essex owns 253 multifamily communities containing 62,000 apartment homes.

Essex is an S&P 500 Company that owns and develops apartment communities and targets supply-constrained markets. They are concentrated on the West Coast with properties located in California and in Seattle.

A breakdown of their Net Operating Income (NOI) shows 42% of NOI coming from the Northern California region, 40% of NOI coming from the Southern California region, and 18% of NOI coming from the Seattle metropolitan area.

ESS - Investor Presentation

While limiting their geographic exposure, Essex’s focus on the West Coast is a strategic decision to take advantage of the historically strong demand and limited supply in the region. Demand for this region is driven by a robust economy as California and Washington combined make up the fifth highest GDP in the world.

The strong economy is supported by high paying jobs resulting in higher median household income. The strong demand for the region also drives higher home prices, making buying a house prohibitively expensive for some and driving demand to other forms of shelter, including apartments. In ESS’s markets, buying a home is 2.3 times more expensive than renting.

ESS - Investor Presentation

While demand for the region is high, supply is limited due to high barriers to entry, cost of construction, and a low stock of new supply for multifamily properties.

Currently for-sale and new multifamily properties are under 1% of existing stock in California. There's also a lengthy and restrictive entitlement process to build in their markets, further limiting supply in the region.

ESS - Investor Presentation

As an S&P Dividend Aristocrat, Essex has one of the best dividend track records of all REITs with a 28-year history of dividend increases. ESS has delivered 427% cumulative dividend growth since their IPO in 1994.

Currently Essex is paying a 4.01% dividend yield that is well covered with an expected AFFO (Adjusted FFO) payout ratio of 68.13% in 2022.

ESS - Investor Presentation

Essex has a BBB+ credit rating and has a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre of 5.8x. No maturities are due in 2023 and they have a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%.

As of November 2022, ESS had $1.2 billion in total liquidity. Currently ESS is trading at a blended P/FFO of 15.10x, well under their normal P/FFO multiple of 20.13x. At iREIT we rate Essex a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Digital Realty Trust (DLR): 4.4% Dividend Yield

Digital Realty Trust is a data center REIT with 300 Data Centers across the globe. Data Centers are very specialized facilities that store servers and are a critical piece to the digital infrastructure around the world.

They serve more than 4,000 customers with most of their revenue coming from the U.S. at 56%, followed by Europe with 21% of generated revenue. DLR has an international presence with data centers located across the globe and has positioned itself to take advantage of the growing e-commerce trend.

Data centers belong to the REIT “e-commerce trifecta” (cell towers, logistics, data centers) as they're a key component in the e-commerce chain.

DLR - Investor Presentation

Digital Realty has a strong tenant roster with names like IBM, Oracle, Verizon and Meta listed in their top 20 customers. In all, their top 20 customers make up 50.5% of their annualized recurring revenue.

Recently there has been speculation that some of DLR’s largest customers will become their competition by building out their own data centers, but as of the third quarter of 2022, DLR had a record number of total bookings at $176.1 million.

DLR - Investor Presentation

Digital Realty has a great dividend track record with 17 consecutive years of increases and a compound annual growth rate of 10% since 2005.

Currently DLR has a dividend yield of 4.40% with an expected AFFO (Adjusted FFO) payout ratio of 77.46% for the full year 2022.

DLR - Investor Presentation

DLR has a BBB investment-grade credit rating and reasonable debt levels with a Net Debt / LQA Adjusted EBITDA of 6.4x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.7x. As of the third quarter in 2022 they had $1.5 billion in revolver capacity.

DLR - Investor Presentation

Over the last 10 years Digital Realty has averaged a Funds from Operations (FFO) growth rate of 4.05% and as previously mentioned has a long runway for continued growth given its role in the e-commerce chain.

DLR currently trades at a blended FFO multiple of 16.47x which compares favorably to its average FFO multiple of 17.87. At iREIT we rate Digital Realty a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Highwoods Properties (HIW): 6.6% Dividend Yield

Highwood Properties is an internally managed REIT in the office sector that owns and develops office properties primarily in Best Business Districts (BBDs) and has a large concentration in the Sunbelt with properties in Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Richmond, and Tampa.

They're headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and are a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwood has a total of 27.4 million square feet of real estate and has an occupancy rate of 90.7% as of the third quarter of 2022.

Additionally, they have 1.4 million square feet of real estate in their development pipeline that includes two properties in Dallas, one in Raleigh, and one in Atlanta.

HIW - Investor Relations

Highwoods has increased its Funds from Operations (FFO) per share at a 3.8% compound annual growth rate since 2011. Analysts project FFO to come in at $4.03 for the full year 2022, and then decline to $3.85 per share in 2023.

HIW should be able to maintain their long term FFO growth with their robust development pipeline and their new lease volume (measured by SF) recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

HIW - Investor Relations

Since 2011 Highwoods has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 1.70%. While the dividend growth has been modest, HIW has maintained or raised its dividend each year since 2011.

What appears to be a reduction in the payout from year 2017 to 2018 is due to a special dividend of $0.80 per share declared in December 2016 and paid in January 2017.

Even with the special dividend the growth rate has been modest, but the current dividend yield stands at 6.71% and it is secure with a 2022 expected AFFO payout ratio of 73.66%.

Highwoods has done a good job over the past several years with getting their AFFO payout within a comfortable range. For the fiscal years 2022 and 2021 HIW had an AFFO payout of 73.66% and 72.86% respectively, a marked improvement from the payout ratio of 91.87% in 2020 and 102.43% in 2019.

FAST Graphs (HIW - Common Dividend)

HIW - Press Release

Highwoods has a good amount of liquidity with $32.0 million in available cash and $579.9 million available to them under their revolving credit facility as of October 18, 2022. They are investment-grade rated with a BBB credit rating and have Net Debt to EBITDAre of 5.6x. HIW has a 3.7% weighted average interest rate with no debt maturities until 2025.

HIW - Investor Relations

Highwoods along with the entire office sector had a rough 2022 with the price falling approximately 37%. Due to the decline, HIW now trades at nearly half of its normal multiple.

Currently HIW trades at a blended P/FFO of 7.43x which is a significant discount to their normal P/FFO multiple of 13.14x. At iREIT we rate Highwoods Properties a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Medical Properties (MPW): 9.0% Dividend Yield

Medical Properties is an internally managed REIT founded in 2003 that owns hospitals and other medical properties subject to triple net leases.

MPW’s property types include general acute care hospitals, Behavioral Health Facilities, Impatient Rehabilitation Hospitals, Long-Care Acute Care Hospitals, and Urgent Care Facilities.

In all they own or have ownership interest in 434 properties managed by 54 operators that contain approximately 44,000 licensed beds and have international exposure with properties found in the US, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and other regions across the globe.

MPW - Quarterly Supplemental

Over the last year MPW’s stock has fallen 43.18%. A large part of the decline can be attributed to a significant amount of short interest due to concerns over some of MPW’s top tenants, primarily its largest tenant Steward. Additionally, one of its tenants Pipeline Heath filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2022.

Google

In November 2022, Bank of America upgraded MPW from a neutral rating to a buy rating due to positive news on some of its tenants.

In December 2022, Steward made an arrangement with lenders to extend its current credit agreement until December 2023, and on January 13, 2023, Medical Properties Trust announced that its tenant, Pipeline Health, will assume the existing terms of its Los Angeles hospital master lease.

The pre-bankruptcy lease rate, escalator, and remaining lease term of around 18 years will remain unchanged. MPW is entitled to collect 100% of rent accrued during the bankruptcy.

MPW - Quarterly Supplemental

Medical Properties is just one notch under investment grade with a credit rating of BB+. Their outstanding debt consists of 91% fixed rate debt and 9% variable rate debt, which should help mitigate the impact of rising interest rates.

MPW has an adjusted net debt to annualized EBITDAre of 5.8x, an interest coverage ratio of 3.5x, and a Fixed Charge Coverage of 2.6x. As of November 2022, Medical Properties has approximately 1.2 billion in liquidity.

Since 2011 MPW has increased the dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 3.02%. Currently they have a dividend yield of 8.96% that's covered with a 2022 expected AFFO payout ratio of 82.27%. The dividend is supported by MPW earnings, with an average Funds from Operations growth rate of 5.29%.

FAST Graphs (MPW - Common Dividend)

Medical Properties is trading at a significant discount to the multiple it historically trades at with a current blended P/FFO of 7.17x vs its normal P/FFO multiple of 11.58x. MPW shares are up 12.32% year to date. At iREIT we rate Medical Properties Trust a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

My Oh My, Doesn’t Time Fly?

I just finished my portfolio management session for members at iREIT on Alpha and I informed them that my portfolio picks have performed well. Here are the returns for a few blue chips that I own:

Prologis Inc. (PLD) +20.9%

Digital Realty (DLR) +18.3%

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) +16.1%

I’m also thrilled to own Realty Income (O), my top personal holding. I was looking back and the historical performance of Realty Income (in the Durable Income Portfolio) and shares have returned over 13% annually since first purchasing (compared with 6.1% for VNQ).

Sharesight

I just finished reading David Swensen’s book, Unconventional Success, and I thought I would summarize this article with a few of his choice words:

“Great investment managers pursue the business with a passion bordering on obsession.”

After all, I'm passionate about REIT investing.

“Superior information represents a necessary, albeit not sufficient, condition for superior results.”

We're actively involved in providing top-notch dividend stock research.

“Successful investors work harder to gather greater quantities of data than their unsuccessful counterparts.”

We have access to a tremendous amount of data that includes FactSet, FAST Graphs, Morningstar, and much more.

“Superior investors love to win.”

That’s my new mantra, and perhaps another title that I will soon use, instead of My Oh My….

As always, thanks for reading and commenting.

Happy SWAN Investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.