Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 4:04 PM ETLandmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.78K Followers

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Scheopner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Herpich - Chief Financial Officer

Raymond McLanahan - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Haberman - RLH Investments

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Landmark Bancorp Q4 Earnings Call. My name is Elliott and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I now would like to hand over to Michael Scheopner President and CEO. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Michael Scheopner.

Michael Scheopner

Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our fourth quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company and the company's Chief Credit Officer Raymond McLanahan.

Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future, our forward looking statements, and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed. Additional information on these factors is included from time to time in our 10-K and 10-Q filings, which can be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC.

Landmark reported net earnings of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022 net earnings totaled $9.9 million and resulted in earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of $1.88. The return on average assets in 2022 was 0.73%, and the return on average

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.