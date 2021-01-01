GSK Shows That The COVID-19 Show Is Passing

Summary

  • As predicted by some epidemiologists at the onset of the pandemic, COVID-19 would become an endemic flu-like condition not warranting mandated concern.
  • The growth in sales of COVID-19 therapies and diagnostics was not secular, and plummeting Xevudy sales of GSK take the specialty medicines business down a notch.
  • Moreover, people are back to vaccinating against diseases other than just COVID-19, with Shingrix sales picking up and creating margin contribution.
  • Otherwise, Trelegy continues to perform on a great recurring revenue platform.
  • Profit growth looks good, and the old dividend could come back sooner rather than later.
GlaxoSmithKline Headquarters In Brentford, London

Leon Neal

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) (NYSE:GSK) reported its earnings today and they looked pretty good. As we had predicted two years ago, the supposed lack of growth would not be secular, and with generics erosion out of the way, the portfolio is back

gsk q4 2022 earnings

Highlights (PR Q4 2022 GSK)

