By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

SPDR® S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) tracks the S&P International Dividend Opportunities® Index, which spreads its risk across 100 non-US stocks.

ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offense

Segment: Thematic

Sub-Segment: Dividend Yield

Risk (vs. S&P 500): Low

Technical Ratings

Short-Term (next 3 months): D

Long-Term (next 12 months): D

Rating scale: A = Excellent, B = Good, C = Fair, D = Weak, F = Poor

For a detailed description of MII's proprietary technical rating system, see disclosures at bottom of this report.

Holding Analysis

DWX covers the globe, with allocations to Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Japanese stocks occupy 17% of assets, which is the largest single country concentration, followed by Canada at 11%. Germany and Switzerland account for about 9% each. Financials, REITs and Utilities combine for over 50% of DWX's portfolio, and Technology is just a 5% allocation. This ETF is diversified by market cap as well, with Large Cap and Mid Cap stocks each taking up 40% of the fund. The rest is in Giant companies, a.k.a. Mega Caps.

This all adds up to 100-stock portfolio that covers many bases, and is as diversified as many investors can expect from an ETF that operates outside of the US stock market to pursue price appreciation and dividend yield.

Strengths

As I wrote the holdings analysis above, it occurred to me: this ETF really does a nice job of spreading risk. The country allocation is fairly unique, in that Canada, an often-ignored component of international stock ETFs, is fairly notable at a 1/10 allocation. That reflects the fact that Canada possesses a hefty number of higher yield stocks, including many banks.

Furthermore, this ETF is not Asia or Europe "happy." It does not jam most of its assets into Japan, China or Europe, as many international funds tend to do. The reason is that when you remove the low or no yield stocks from the filtering process, the addressable universe produced is very different. Tech stocks don't yield much, generally speaking. So you don't see them dominating here as they do seemingly everywhere else.

Weaknesses

Some will look at this ETF and, given its diverse mix, say, "what's not to like?" I asked myself the same question. And my answer lies in my above-average favoritism for more concentrated ETFs. 100 holdings is probably considered by many to be moderately diversified, maybe even too concentrated. But DWX limits the weighting in any one stock to 3% of assets. That leads to a portfolio where most of the 100 stocks are weighted at around 1% or so. That may please some, but to me, I want to know what I own. So, with the top 25 holdings only covering 38% of assets here, I don't really get to focus on a limited number of stocks. I like to track the underlying holdings in the ETFs I track or own personally. But once we start to count above 20-35 core holdings, my interest level drops.

Opportunities

The positive aspects of this ETF's allocation across several dimensions offers some optimism that it can perform well if the international markets do. That will have a lot to do with the path taken by the US Dollar versus the currencies represented by DWX's widely diversified country allocation. In fact, the best case to be made for owning DWX right now is that it represents an interesting mix of non-US Dollar currencies indirectly, through the ownership of stocks that trade on foreign stock exchanges, and whose values are translated back into US Dollars to price this ETF each night. You can see in the chart below that weakness in the US Dollar has been a positive for DWX recently.

Threats

One of the distinguishing features of DWX's underlying index is a pair of screens, one for earnings growth and the other for sustainability. To me, that's 2 reasons to be suspicious of this ETF's potential going forward. I'd call them yellow flags, but not red flags. They are future sources of risk that have not been risk-producers in the past.

Earnings growth is dependent on a continued strong global economy, and I have my doubts about that. Even if the economy does continue to chug along, earnings growth is likely to be a fickle beast. I'd rather focus on sales growth, which is harder for company management to overstate with accounting moves.

The sustainability screen is a more controversial concern for me. This is an area of investing that has been a very feel-good aspect for many. But I am far from the only investor who is starting to realize that ESG-style screens may be more limiting to investment returns. And, as more rating systems have jumped into the industry, screening for sustainability is a more opaque exercise than in the past. This all has the potential to unnecessarily limit DWX's stock-selection in ways it cannot afford in the current, challenging market climate in my view.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

I like DWX for its diversification on many levels, and its 15-year tenure as an ETF. It is sufficiently liquid as well. I will track it on my watchlist, for future consideration.

ETF Investment Opinion

But I want more. I want a more concentrated portfolio than DWX is built to deliver. I'd rather the single stock cap were higher. But I am not going to get that. I'd also like a higher yield to compensate for the fact that I can own T-Bills and get a similar yield. This ETF has taken a 55% price hit at one point in its history, so I demand more of a dividend cushion if I'm going to buy and hold this one. So despite the accolades I have pointed out here, my initial rating is limited to Hold.

Modern Income Investor's proprietary technical rating system was created by the firm's founder, Rob Isbitts, a chartist for more than 40 years. The ratings emphasize risk-management, and the belief that while any investment can appreciate in price at any time, each investment carries a different level of potential for major loss. The balance of reward and risk is calculated each night for thousands of securities, using a formula that analyzes price trend, strength of that trend and key price levels. It analyzes data over multiple time frames to produce a short-term rating (looking 3 months out) and a long-term rating (looking 12 months out).