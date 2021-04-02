Beano5/iStock via Getty Images

For many investors, the gold mining sector might seem like an impossible place to make money consistently. One could easily justify that assertion by presenting a long-term chart of the HUI and the XAU (two gold stock indexes). In fairness, the sector was in a vicious bear market for most of the last decade, and it now appears to be at a turning point. While I don't expect the next ten years to be nearly as challenging as the previous, there are still many aspects that investors should understand to improve their overall performance in the miners.

I'm not about to suggest that consistently generating solid returns in gold stocks is a walk in the park, but it's also not an impossible task either.

Anybody can get lucky and pick a winner, but to be successful in this sector over the long term, you have to 1) know what you are buying and have a good grasp of the story, 2) understand what to look for when analyzing these miners, 3) know which companies have the edge over others, 4) be disciplined in your approach, and 5) have patience.

Some might argue that's just like any other market or sector. However, when it comes to the gold miners, there's quite a bit of decoding needed.

But you can't analyze a gold company by plugging numbers into a computer, see what results are generated, then base your investment decision on those results. There are many different metrics and characteristics that need to be analyzed and weighed before one can arrive at a bullish or bearish conclusion.

When it comes to mining stocks, evaluating their potential is both an art and a science. It's important to understand how these aspects intertwine and in what order they should be sorted (from most important to least important).

This isn't some unsolvable riddle, though. On the contrary, it's a sector that can be cracked.

I get asked questions all of the time about my opinion of mining stocks. "Is company XYZ a good investment?" Etc. I enjoy sharing my views as I have learned what has a likely chance of working in this sector and what doesn't.

In this article, I will discuss how I analyze gold mining stocks. This is just Part 1 of a 2-part series. Part 2 will be posted tomorrow, so check back for the rest of the story.

The Rules For The Balance Sheet

The first thing I'm digging into when analyzing any gold mining company is the balance sheet. This is a capital-intensive sector and also one which can result in a mine being effectively shut down overnight (or seriously curtailed). I want to ensure there is no issue with liquidity or a potential inability to repay debt. High debt levels aren't necessarily concerning; providing cash flow from current mines or future projects is more than sufficient to service this debt.

Quality Companies With Substantial Net Cash = Low Risk

Obviously, the goal is to find companies with strong balance sheets. If a small or mid-cap has $200-$500 million of net cash and solid assets, then my interest is likely quite high because a company can do so much with such a strong treasury (e.g., aggressive exploration, M&A, expansion/growth projects, etc.). That cash also provides a backstop and will support the share price if an unforeseen event occurs at one of the company's operations.

An example would be Centerra Gold (CGAU), a small to mid-sized gold producer which had over US$580 million of cash at the end of Q3 2022 and zero debt. The company did have over $200 million of reclamation liabilities, but they're spread out over a period of 100+ years and don't come into play when weighing balance sheet strength.

Centerra Gold

Companies With A Hefty Debt Burden But Have Exceptional Assets = Still Potential Strong Buys

Some investors might see a company in the sector with a heavy debt load and just assume the worst. But this kind of analysis is often incorrect (the saying "never judge a book by its cover" applies here).

For example, back in 2012-2014, many investors thought Barrick Gold (GOLD) was on the verge of bankruptcy because it had $13 billion of total debt and over $10 billion of net debt. On the surface (which is about as far as most investors' research goes), the situation looked dire. But if you understood the assets that Barrick owned, the cash flow that was being generated, and the improvements that were being seen with their operations (lower AISC, stronger cash flow, etc.), then it was clear that the company would easily be able to reduce its debt burden and it was not a bankruptcy candidate. That was my stance in late 2014. As I stated at the time in my article "Can Barrick Gold Survive":

Let me just say flat out that Barrick Gold isn't going bankrupt. Even if gold goes down to $950, it will survive. If Barrick were a high-cost gold producer with assets in questionable regions and billions of debt due in the short term, then this would be a company I would strongly recommend avoiding. But it's the exact opposite. The debt is high, but it shouldn't be a problem.

Many disagreed.

The graph below shows the trend in net debt since then. Barrick swiftly reduced its net debt by half over the next several years via operating cash flow and the sale of non-core assets. This was during a time when the price of gold plunged to $1,050 per ounce, and the metal was struggling to stay in the $1,200-$1,300 region. In other words, the price of gold didn't bail them out; it was the strength of its assets. The company continued to generate cash and repay its debt over the following years. Now, Barrick has net cash, which would be even greater if it weren't for the billions of dollars GOLD has returned to shareholders over the last few years. You won't hear anybody beating the bankruptcy drum for GOLD anymore.

SomaBull

If a small-cap miner has a net debt of $200 million or a mid-cap producer has an unfavorable balance sheet with $1.5 billion of debt, then that doesn't mean it can't be a superb investment. It's just that other aspects of the company need to be weighed to see if that debt is manageable or not.

A company with exceptional assets usually has the ability to repay debt. And gold producers are quite resourceful and will sell mines or projects to raise cash and stay afloat. It's atypical for a mid-tier or senior gold producer to go bankrupt because most have the means to repay their IOUs.

Companies With Substantial Debt And Troublesome Assets = AVOID

Some companies, though, might find themselves in a situation where the repayment of debt is much more uncertain, and they are dependent on a substantial turnaround in operations or a key project coming online and delivering. These are the companies that investors need to be far more careful of, and it's usually the micro and small-cap producers that are most prone to failure.

Pure Gold Mining (OTC:LRTNF) is a good example, as its namesake mine wasn't coming close to hitting expectations per the mine plan, the operation was clearly a troublesome asset, and LRTNF didn't have the ability to repay its debt. As a result, the company's stock has collapsed to just a penny per share.

Occasionally, a mid-tier can find themselves in a difficult spot. IAMGOLD (IAG) is a good example, as the company has taken on a mountain of debt to build its Cote mine in Canada. The company's current operations are also struggling, and jurisdictional risk is a factor too. Recent asset sales by IAG have resulted in fewer worries about the balance sheet, but the company needs to deliver on Cote, or else the debt will become a major concern again in 1-2 years.

If there isn't a high degree of certainty in the cash flow and the company has a pile of debt, then those types of investments need to be approached with great caution or avoided completely until there is better clarity on the financial situation.

For Explorers, No Debt But Too Little Cash Can Be A Problem

Even if debt is minimal (or zero), having too little cash can also be a hindrance. This is typically the issue I see when dealing with micro-cap explorers that are looking to advance their projects and eventually become producers. While most of the companies in this sub-category don't have any debt, many have very little cash on the books.

When a company only has $5-$10 million in its treasury, yet it needs to complete another 50,000-100,000 meters of drilling and requires even more funding for a PEA/PFS/FS, then dilution is of great concern. This is especially true during bear markets or periods when the explorers are significantly undervalued and the cost to raise capital is absurdly expensive. Gold investors that heavily focus on these types of companies likely won't have long-term success in this sector, as constant dilution will typically erode shareholder returns.

If a mining company is telling investors they have pie-in-the-sky potential but very little cash and a beaten-down share price, it's best to approach that stock with skepticism. I see companies like this all the time, and I'm always asking, "how do they have the ability to move a project forward if they have nothing in the bank?" For these companies to even reach a level of certainty with their projects that would give me confidence, they would need about 2-3 years of additional exploration/development work and at least $25-$50 million in cash to complete those tasks. You are talking about devastating amounts of dilution and a lengthy timeline (opportunity cost becomes a concern), and that's just to find out if the story holds up or not, as it's just step one in the process of "possibly" having a gold mine on your hands.

There are exceptions to this rule; they are just few and far between. Even then, junior explorers/developers rely almost exclusively on the capital markets and shareholder dilution to supply them with a continual stream of money. Even some of the most promising juniors are usually diluting shareholders so heavily that the upside potential becomes watered down to the point that the risk/reward might not be worth it in the end.

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) is a good example, as the company's stock price has been almost flat over the last six years, but the market cap has increased by over 120%. The dichotomy is because of dilution as OBNNF has aggressively drilled its Windfall project and is now at the Feasibility stage. Windfall is a high-quality project, but all of the drilling and studies cost money, and shareholders pay for it.

Data by YCharts

A junior mining company with a net cash position of $25-$50 million is in an excellent position. That's enough money to fund a robust drill program and an economic study on a project and maybe have some liquidity to spare. There will still be dilution, but the company can at least advance its project in the short term without requiring more equity dilution. It's fine to focus on a couple of these opportunities, but it's critical to identify the ones that are least susceptible to crushing dilution and not to have them overweighted in a portfolio.

To recap, never underestimate the importance of the financial condition of a gold company. It's the first place investors should be looking when doing their research. When it comes to any gold company with a large amount of debt, I analyze the current cash flow from mines in production and future cash flow from any projects in development to decipher whether there is a potential issue with repayment. Assets can also be sold to cover the debt, which should also be considered. If the math works and everything else about the company is stable, it could be a solid investment despite the weak balance sheet. Too often, investors see a pile of debt and assume that a company is in dire straights (when it might not be and could be a great value play). Other times investors might think a company with some debt is fine but don't understand how cash flow is about to fall off a cliff or a mine is underperforming to such a degree that debt repayment is unlikely. Debt is only a concern if it can't be repaid. It's imperative to understand which companies are in a position to repay their debt and which aren't. When it comes to the explorers, the ones that are cashed up for the next 12-24 months are lower risk, but they still shouldn't be the main focus of a gold stock portfolio.

Fortunately, over the last 3-5 years, gold producers have dramatically improved their balance sheets thanks to high gold prices and strong margins.

Understand Grade, Reserve, Strip Ratio, Depth, And Width Dynamics

Let's first discuss grade. Grade is king; the higher, the better. More grams of gold per ton typically means more production and lower costs. If it's open pitiable, anything above 1 g/t is ideal, with deposits 1.5-2.0 g/t or more typically exceptional (at least the vast majority of the time). Below 1 g/t needs to be scrutinized, but lower-grade mines can still be exceedingly profitable depending on whether the ore can be processed via heap leach and/or if there are any silver metal credits or base metal credits like copper, lead, and zinc.

There are successful heap leach mines that only have 0.5 g/t gold being stacked onto the pad, and then there are some mines at 0.9 g/t and shoving ore through a giant processing plant that struggle to make money. If you need a 50,000 tpd mill to process 0.6-0.7 g/t of gold, you are likely dealing with a very low-return mine or project.

If I see an open pit mine with 1.5 g/t gold and a couple of million ounces of reserves, then I'm interested (very interested). On the other hand, if I see a 5 million ounce deposit with 0.5-0.8 g/t Au that needs a sizable mill and has no base metals, I'm likely not the slightest bit interested. Reserves aren't relevant if the grade isn't there.

Don't get hung up on the size of the reserve base because it's the quality of those reserves that's most important. Huge reserves don't mean much if they are uneconomical to mine.

When it comes to underground mines, things become a bit trickier as you are also dealing with width dynamics. There are 8-10 g/t underground mines that are highly profitable, and then you might have one that's 12-15 g/t and unprofitable. There could be many reasons for this discrepancy, but it's usually because of the width of the veins and the mining techniques needed to extract the ore. You could have an extremely narrow vein deposit that is high grade, but there is too much dilution because of the difficulty of mining these narrow-width shoots. Dilution becomes a far-reaching problem as uneconomical ore and waste are mined and then sent through the mill - and that just crushes cash costs.

Narrow vein mines can be difficult to mine. That's why the width of the drill intercepts and veins/orebodies is also important when you analyze exploration results or judge a deposit.

I often see exploration results from companies with 10-20 g/t gold intercepts, but they might only be over a few feet in width. While promising, it's also potentially problematic.

When analyzing any underground mine, look for not only robust grades but the widths of those drill intercepts as well. 5-meter, 7-meter, and 10-meter width is an ideal place to start. If you just visualize it, imagine a vein of gold mineralization as wide as a basketball court compared to one as wide as only the basketball rim. Basketball court wins.

And when I discuss width, I mean true width. Companies usually disclose in their exploration press releases whether the true width has been estimated, and it's reported as a percentage (e.g., 70%). So a 10-meter intercept at 70% true width would be a 7-meter true width intercept. It all depends on the angle of the drilling in relation to the mineralized structure. You could have a drill intercept of 30 meters, which might seem impressive, but maybe the angle drilled was more along the lines of the orebody itself, and true width might only be 5 meters.

For example, recent drill results from Wesdome Gold Mines' (OTCQX:WDOFF) Kiena deposit showed several wide intercepts of 40-50 meters, but these holes were drilled almost parallel to the mineralized structure. Hole 6796W6 and 6796W4 intersected 23.3 g/t Au over 50.7 meters and 9 g/t over 48 meters, respectively. But true width was just ~5 meters for both.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Most of the time, the width is missing from the equation when companies release high-grade drill results. I'm not impressed by 15-20 g/t over 1 meter. The picture gets muddy as it becomes tougher to decipher whether the deposit could be profitable when the width is narrower. If there are bonanza-grade (1,000+ g/t) intercepts over a meter or two, then it becomes more interesting.

When it comes to open pit mines, the strip ratio and depth of the deposit are crucial factors. The strip ratio is simply the amount of waste that needs to be removed vs. the amount of ore. 2:1 to 3:1 is generally considered a low strip ratio, while 10:1 or more is especially high. The more waste mined, the less economical the deposit. Higher-grade open pits can overcome a high strip ratio. For example, Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Gold project has a strip ratio of 10.6:1 (the average of the three pits shown below), but the grade during the first 12 years is 1.8 g/t. If the grade was 1 g/t, this project likely wouldn't work.

Marathon Gold

When analyzing drill results from an explorer or developer—or a reserve/resource pit shell—it's important to make sure that the mineralization is closer to surface and that there isn't too much waste. If the orebody starts at 100-150 meters below surface, and you have to clear that much meterage of waste before you are mining ore, then the grade better be strong, or else that's going to be an uneconomical deposit. You might have a company talk up a 50-100 meter drill hole that hit 1.0 g/t material, but if that ore wasn't reached until 200-250 meters below the surface, then it might not be that promising of a deposit. Ideally, you want the orebody to start as close to the surface as possible (20-30-50 meters down). Some open pit deposits start basically at surface, which is a huge bonus. But, again, it's feasible for grade to overcome a large amount of waste stripping; you just have to weigh all the data.

The same goes for lateral waste, as a deposit might start from the surface but requires a substantial amount of waste removal.

Often I can get a rough idea if a defined deposit (or one that's in the process of being defined) will be limited by strip ratio just by analyzing the drill intercepts and location of the mineralization.

In summary, don't make an investment decision based just on the size of the reserve base and the grade of drill results. There is a lot more data to analyze.

Metallurgy, recovery, etc., are also important, but that's getting more technical and applies to advanced-stage of projects. It's more critical to understand grade, strip ratio, and other aspects discussed earlier in this section.

Be Careful With The Small-Scale Miners And Exploration Stocks

I typically avoid companies that produce less than 100,000 ounces of gold, as anything below that level and you are dealing with small developers that likely do not have the experience and expertise to efficiently operate their mines or build their projects. Royalty/streaming companies are the exceptions, as their business models differ.

Companies with a few 30,000-ounce per year gold mines and trying to talk themselves up to the market and postulate that they are the next 100,000-ounce producer are likely dramatically overestimating their potential. The vast majority are sub-par operations that are rarely winners over the long term. Companies try and cobble together assets that are below average and package them all together to make it seem like 1+1 = 3. But in these cases, usually, 1+1 = 0.

These small mines struggle because they are low quality; the same can be said for the management teams. Again, there are always exceptions, but they usually will stick out and be very obvious (if you know what to look for).

I prefer gold miners that have 200,000 to 1 million ounces of production. When you deal with companies with this kind of output, typically, everything is better in terms of quality (mines, management, projects, etc.).

What I also like about miners within this output range is there is still plenty of room for growth. A 250,000-ounce producer can still grow to 750,000 ounces, and a 500,000-ounce gold miner can still climb to one million ounces and generate tremendous shareholder returns. The next senior producer is lurking in these halls.

It doesn't make sense to focus on the very low end; it's inferior in every way.

I already discussed the issue with dilution in the explorers; that's reason enough to be cautious with this group. Of course, the temptation to invest in explorers can be tough to ignore, as the most successful companies can generate life-changing returns. But the odds of success for an explorer are extremely low, as less than 0.1% of exploration projects turn into a mine. The failure rate for gold exploration companies is off the charts, and to be invested in the success stories, one must have an enormous amount of luck, a strong understanding of geology, and be willing to wait years for the bullish thesis to play out before the stock might do anything.

I believe having some exposure to a few of the more promising explorers is part of a sound investment strategy for this sector, but loading a portfolio with mostly exploration stocks will likely result in underperformance over the long term.

Spot The Red Flags And React Accordingly

This one is key. It can have an enormous impact on the performance of a gold stock portfolio. If you know when there is a red flag, then it's a considerable advantage. One thing about this industry is often, there are clues when something is amiss. In other words, before the bad news hits, there is usually some early warning, allowing investors to avoid significant losses.

For example, gold companies will disclose the grade they are mining/milling at each operation. Investors should always pay attention to this data point because it can be telling and reveal trouble ahead. If mined grade is well above the grade of the reserves, that's a potential red flag, as the company could be high-grading the deposit and running the mine at an unsustainable level.

Other times you might see a much higher reserve grade compared to the grade of the measured and indicated ounces. That's fine as long as there are plenty of reserves (8-10 years' worth), but if reserves are running low and resources (while maybe abundant) are at a much lower grade, it indicates an insurmountable problem in the future. That's something I warned about with Kirkland Lake Gold a few years ago, as grade at their Fosterville mine was swiftly declining, and the mine was running out of high-grade reserves. The resource grade was far lower than what was being mined at the time.

So pay attention to the grade of the reserves being mined AND the grade of the resources. If there is a large discrepancy, it's usually a red flag if the reserves only support a short mine life. Often, investors will just look at the total number of ounces and not pay attention to any difference in the grade of those ounces and the impact that could have.

Another potential major red flag has to do with grade reconciliation - where the actual mined grade isn't matching up with the expected grade in the block model. That means the entire reserve base could be overstated. This a gigantic warning sign and something that happens too often with the smaller producers. Several failed projects over the last 5-10 years had this problem. While it isn't a common occurrence, it does happen.

Some mines do experience minor grade reconciliation issues on occasion. Maybe one section of an open-pit mine encounters an air pocket, or a company gets the geology wrong in a few stopes of an underground mine. If you see a company with news like this, it's essential to pay attention and make sure that it's only a temporary problem.

Negative grade reconciliation can be detrimental to a company, especially single asset producers whose mines are underperforming on grade right out of the gate. In those instances, it's best to be exiting the stock ASAP.

There are a host of other potential red flags:

If a company uses mostly Inferred Resources for a mine plan, that's a concern.

If there are seismic events and/or rock bursts occurring at an underground mine, then that could be a colossal problem (e.g., IAMGOLD's Westwood mine in Canada)

If there is a shift in the political stance of a federal or local government, anti-mining sentiment increases, or potential tax legislation indicates that more cash flow from gold mines will go to the country, it could have a profound effect on a gold producer.

Potential issues with permitting a mine are also major red flags and shouldn't be ignored.

When it comes to exploration drill results, gaps where there are only a few noteworthy holes and nothing else around them, drilling in the same high-grade area (i.e., no step-out drilling), or not using a high enough cut-off grade (or not capping the grade) are all potential red flags for a project/deposit.

It's important to know what constitutes a red flag, and then it's equally important to take appropriate action. Don't ignore these events and think they aren't significant issues because nine times out of ten, they are, and the stock has much further to fall as those problems become clear to more and more investors.

I'm not talking about minor obstacles that can be fixed. If a company says, "We had to shut down the plant for a month because the ball mill needed to be replaced," that's not a red flag. Shareholders will punish the stock temporarily, but that's a problem that can be overcome. It's those problems that don't have solutions that are the principal concern, and most of the time, investors underestimate the impact.

The most recent example is Pure Gold Mining (briefly discussed earlier in this article), a once-promising gold development story in the prolific Red Lake district in Canada that has gone from a $900+ million market cap and $2.40 stock price to a penny a share. All in less than two years. While not technically bankrupt, shareholders will most likely be wiped out, as even if the company finds a buyer of its namesake PureGold mine, the proceeds might not cover all of the outstanding debt.

StockCharts.com

Companies in this sector don't go bankrupt overnight. There were major warnings/red flags on LRTNF back in April 2021, when the stock was still above $1.00 per share (or 100% higher than where it was trading in 2018-2019), and investors should've run for the exits at that time.

I alerted subscribers of The Gold Edge on April 2, 2021, when the first signs of trouble emerged (i.e., mine dilution and negative grade reconciliation), and the stock plunged to $1.15. As I stated at the time: "this story could unravel quickly." My warnings continued for more than a year after, all the way down to 8 cents and just before the company announced the inevitable in October 2022. Below is my commentary from April 2021, when the stock was at $1.15, through August 2022, when the stock hit $0.08.

SomaBull

I have seen it time and time again: a gold company will come out with disastrous news, yet investors will still stick with the stock. It's imperative to be flexible in this space and not be attached to any company. If the story changes, accept the new reality and take decisive action.

Many investors have their favorites or go to gold stocks and will hold onto those companies no matter how dreadful the news gets. There shouldn't be any allegiance to any gold company. These companies are all selling the same end product. If one is suddenly doing it at a much lower profit margin (or not selling at all), then there is no reason to show loyalty to that underperformer. Investors don't owe these gold companies anything.

There are too many quality companies in this sector selling for cheap prices. Why stick with one where the story has drastically deteriorated, and the sell-off is likely just in the beginning stages? Sometimes, it's best to move to the sidelines, let the shorts and longs battle it out on the way down, and then re-evaluate a possible re-entry at a later time—once the stock is washed out and the situation improves.

To recap, understand the potential red flags and never ignore them. Take action immediately.

There Is Much More To Talk About...

Stay tuned for Part 2, where I will discuss more fundamental aspects and keys to success in this sector.