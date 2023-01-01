After having analyzed International Paper (IP) Q4 and FY numbers, today we are back to comment on WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Following IP's stock price development (yesterday, the company was up by more than 10%), WestRock is now at -15%. So, what is going on?
During Mare Evidence Lab's initiation of coverage called WestRock - It's Getting Better All The Time, we were forecasting further price increases over raw material inflationary pressure. This positive trend was also confirmed at WestRock's investor day. If we are adjusting for the lower volumes, WestRock is still managing its cost pressure pretty well.
Source: WestRock Q1 Results
Important note to add:
Despite the positive above points, the company's total debt is up by $1.7 billion in the 2023 first quarter, this is related to the Grupo Gondi acquisition. Lower client demand and inventory destocking are not doing WestRock any favors. The macroeconomic outlook is not the greatest; however, the company is well-positioned to achieve structural long-term growth thanks to the Plastic to Paper thesis. ESG fund picking selection as well as e-commerce growth are still positive catalysts. Regarding WestRock's valuation, taking into account the higher debt at $9.5 billion, and rolling forward our EBITDA line now at $3 billion, we are lowering our target price from $70 per share to $55 per share. As always, we derive the company's valuation using the average of the two following methodologies:
