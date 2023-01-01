WestRock: Disappointing Guidance

Feb. 01, 2023 5:36 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)INPAP, IP1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • Client inventory levels (with lower demand) and adverse weather negatively impacted WestRock's Q1 financials.
  • Our Plastic to Paper thesis is still on. The packaging division delivered another solid quarter.
  • WestRock removed the full-year guidance and FCF was further reduced. We confirm our buy rating, lowering the company's target price.
Brown wrapped parcel

malamus-UK

After having analyzed International Paper (IP) Q4 and FY numbers, today we are back to comment on WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Following IP's stock price development (yesterday, the company was up by more than 10%), WestRock is now at -15%. So, what is going

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.39K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.