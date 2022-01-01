Caterpillar Should Continue To Outperform

Feb. 01, 2023 5:46 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)1 Comment
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • CAT’s revenue should benefit from strong end markets, healthy backlog levels, and improvement in supply chain constraints.
  • The margins should benefit from the higher price realization and moderation in higher input costs.
  • The stock is currently trading below its historical levels.

Excavator moving sand in a gravel pit

Pickone

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) stock has risen approximately 40% since my bullish article in September last year. Looking forward, the company is expected to see strong demand in its end markets, driving sales growth in 2023. Increased backlog levels

CAT’s historical sales data

CAT’s historical sales data (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

CAT’s adjusted operating margin

CAT’s adjusted operating margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.14K Followers
We primarily focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Sanket B.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.