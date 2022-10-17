everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) remains a good biotech to look into. The last time I discussed this biotech, I talked about how it had already succeeded with one phase 3 study known as ENHANCE-2, but results from ENHANCE-1 were to be released by the end of 2022. I discussed such potential in the article titled, "Verona: Expected End Of 2022 Catalyst Could Provide Value Inflection Point."

I'm happy to state that the other phase 3 study which was completed, known as ENHANCE-1, was successful as well. This moves the needle forward in that now the biotech will be able to file a New Drug Application (NDA) of ensifentrine for the treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the 1st half of 2023. I am mentioning this biotech again because I believe it is worth noting with the newly released results from the phase 3 ENHANCE-1 study.

Of course, with the primary and secondary endpoints being met for both of these ENHANCE studies, this now means that Verona can seek regulatory approval of ensifentrine in the United States. However, that's not the only catalyst for traders/investors to look forward to. Another catalyst would be additional results from the ENHANCE-1 study, which are expected to be released at an upcoming medical conference this year. The newly released data also confirms the mechanism of action as ensifentrine being a good treatment option for use against pulmonary diseases. This opens the door for Cystic Fibrosis as discussed briefly last time, but many other diseases as well. For instance, asthma is another good target market indication. Therefore, the value with Verona doesn't just solely rely on COPD alone, but its ability to move towards other multibillion dollar markets.

Second Phase 3 Study Moves Company To A New Value Point

As I noted above, the wait was to see if the second phase 3 study known as ENHANCE-1 would be successful, which it was. It was able to show that the primary and key secondary endpoints were all met for this late-stage trial, which recruited a total of 763 patients. It was noted that patients who took ensifentrine achieved a statistically significant change from baseline in FEV1 area under the curve 0-12 hours post dose at week 12 of 87 mL. This endpoint was achieved with statistical significance with a p-value of p<0.0001. Key secondary endpoints were also met and these include improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life. In addition, the rate of exacerbations observed over a 24 week period were reduced by 36%.

Not only does Verona Pharma gain the ability to achieve regulatory approval of ensifentrine for the treatment of patients with COPD, but it also has the ability to change the treatment landscape for it as well. Why is that? Well, it all has to do with the way this drug was developed, which is that it was made to be a dual inhibitor for starters. It is a dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes.

What does this even mean? It means that it can act as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory drug at the same time. Having the ability to achieve both of these functions in one drug, separates it from other drugs which are approved to treat COPD such as anti-muscarinics, beta2-agonists, and corticosteroids. With both of the phase 3 studies (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2) having achieved the primary and secondary endpoints, Verona can move towards filing an NDA to the FDA of ensifentrine for the treatment of patients with COPD in the 1st half of 2023.

From there, additional catalysts are also possible. These would include the PDUFA date (approval date) set by the FDA to be the 1st half of 2024 and from there launch of the drug in the 2nd half of 2024. The bottom line is that should ensifentrine be approved, it would be the first inhaled drug for COPD of its kind, because of it being a dual inhibitor. With this newly released clinical data, this confirms the proof of concept established in the prior phase 3 ENHANCE-2 study I discussed in the prior Seeking Alpha article.

Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Target Indications In The Pipeline

With the success of the second phase 3 study, it now leads me to believe that ensifentrine has an even greater chance at being able to be used for other pulmonary diseases. Such other pulmonary diseases that this drug can be used for are Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Asthma. Again, with respect to Cystic Fibrosis, the drug itself is able to activate the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR). This is crucial, because this could mean the ability to reduce mucous viscosity and improve mucociliary clearance. Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited life-threatening disorder in which the lungs and digestive system become damaged. This genetic disorder causes mucus to become thick and glue-like and when this occurs in the lungs it is very devastating. That's because mucus is supposed to be thin and slippery to help your organs work. The CF market continues to grow and is a large market. It is expected the Cystic Fibrosis market is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2025. In order to determine if a treatment works for CF, FEV1 is used to measure lung function. This is a highly devastating disease, because there are many symptoms associated with it. These symptoms are as follows:

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Constant Coughing with phlegm

Frequent lung infections taking place

Weight gain despite not eating as much.

Then, the biotech also has another large multi-billion dollar market to look forward to as well, which is asthma. Asthma is a condition whereby a person has inflammation in the airway. The inflammation occurs along with mucus as well, which makes it hard to breathe. This type of disease is on the fence to where it can be minor or it can become severe. Some symptoms that these patients might experience are:

Hard to breathe

Pain in the Chest

Wheezing.

When a person has an episode, for example breathing issues, they can manage them with rescue inhalers. Severe cases require more drastic long-acting inhalers along with steroids to keep the airway open as much as possible. It is estimated that the global asthma market will reach $19.13 billion by 2026. This makes sense of course, because there are about 3 million cases in the United States per year. Another item to note is that there is an ability to move both of these indications forward using different tracks.

What does this mean? That is, phase 2 proof of concept using ensifentrine for the treatment of patients with CF and Asthma has been established with the nebulized formulation. However, Verona is ready to launch phase 2 studies using it as either a dry powder inhaler (DPI) or as a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. While the focus for now will be on obtaining FDA approval of ensifentrine for COPD, there are options to go after other multi-billion dollar pulmonary disease markets.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Verona Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $231.7 million as of September 30, 2022. Of course, this wouldn't be enough to fund the company going forward. Thus, it was able to raise additional cash. During Q3 and Q4 it had raised $300 million in cash. This was achieved through a $150 million equity offering in August of 2022 and then a $150 million debt financing facility with Oxford Finance in October of 2022.

Based on the cash on hand, plus these additional financing events, Verona Pharma plc believes it has enough cash to fund its operations at least until the end of 2025. This means it will have enough cash to launch ensifentrine, should it be approved in the United States. It should be able to get through all upcoming catalysts I noted above without the need to raise any additional cash.

Risks To Business

There are several risk factors that traders/investors should be aware of before investing in Verona Pharma plc. The biggest risk of all deals with the NDA of ensifentrine for the treatment of patients with COPD. Even if the regulatory application for this drug is filed, there is no guarantee that the FDA will accept it. Even if the NDA is accepted, there is no guarantee that FDA will approve it. In this case, marketing approval of ensifentrine could be delayed. If approval does happen, then it comes down to execution of sales. That is, if the company is able to ramp up sales of the drug for this patient population in the coming years, should it be approved.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the other pulmonary disease indications I discussed above, which are Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis. There is no guarantee that Verona will be able to expand to these other indications. It just honestly depends on how well it does with the ongoing phase 2 programs for these indications. In that instance, it will have to rely solely on ensifentrine for COPD.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Verona Pharma plc is a great speculative biotech play to look into. While it has successfully met the primary endpoint for both phase 3 ENHANCE studies, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve ensifentrine for marketing in the United States. I believe that based on efficacy from both of these studies, plus the excellent safety profile established to date, there is a good chance that ensifentrine should be approved for the treatment of patients with COPD.

Verona Pharma plc also has a great shot at eventually expanding the use of the nebulized version of this drug towards CF and Asthma as well. If this formulation of the drug doesn't work, then it can still attempt to go after these other multi-billion dollar indications with other formulations. Such other formulations could be ensifentrine as either a dry powder inhaler (DPI) or as a pressurized metered-dose inhaler.

Based on potential FDA approval of ensifentrine for COPD in 2024, plus the ability to use this drug towards other pulmonary diseases, these are the reasons why I believe it's a great speculative biotech play to look into.