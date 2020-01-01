Alliance Resource Partners: An Ominous Picture For The Years Ahead

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.66K Followers

Summary

  • Alliance Resource Partners posted better-than-expected results for 2022 along with strong guidance for 2023.
  • They even declared a record-setting distribution but alas, this failed to lift their unit price past its 52-week high, let alone that of past years.
  • When combined with the questionable outlook for thermal coal in both the short term and long term, I feel this paints an ominous picture as demand for their units is weakening.
  • If the market is already losing interest in their units, it is difficult to see profits ahead for unitholders as their financial performance is more likely to weaken than strengthen.
  • I feel right now marks a great time to close out any remaining exposure and thus, I believe that maintaining my sell rating is appropriate.

Vintage tin danger sign on a white background - Do not enter

Zerbor

Introduction

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) began exploring new investments to diversify away from thermal coal earlier in 2022 but alas, only several months later and they were already falling back to their old ways as these were seemingly

Alliance Resource Partners Ratings

Author

Alliance Resource Partners Cash Flows

Author

Alliance Resource Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

Alliance Resource Partners Capital Structure

Author

Alliance Resource Partners Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.66K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.