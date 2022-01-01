AMD: Growth Story Finished

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.7K Followers

Summary

  • Excluding the inorganic Xilinx component, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is headed for around a 27% organic revenue decline going into Q1. The growth story is finally finished.
  • As estimates are inevitably reduced, the rich valuation will only become richer.
  • While AMD may be more diversified than competitor Intel, the ease with which investors are ignoring the PC bloodbath is too convenient.
  • With a rich valuation and the end of the multi-year growth story, it is time for AMD investors to bail.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock moved up after the release of the Q4 earnings report. However, there was actually nothing in the report to support such a reaction. The results were in

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.7K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.