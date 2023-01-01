Coinbase Undervalued And Could Offer Earnings Surprise

Trade Theory
Summary

  • Coinbase shareholders paddling through a cryptocurrency winter though we anticipate that Bitcoin prices are about to bottom in 2023.
  • We value Coinbase on the basis of FY '24 results where we expect adj. Diluted EPS of $20.17 at 8x forward earnings.
  • Based on the suppressed valuations in the space and ongoing bad news cycle, we weight a lower exit valuation, as we believe Coinbase is undervalued by 160%.
  • Assuming markets and investors have foresight and start to trade the stock on anticipated Bitcoin price recovery, the stock could easily trade at a $160-$200 range by the end of the year.
  • We recommend Coinbase at strong buy, and anticipate returns to be among the strongest among large cap tech stocks.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is one of the more contentious stocks heading into Q4 ‘22 earnings as we think investors under-appreciate the immense optimism tied to cryptocurrencies but the overwhelming difficulty in generating positive returns from the category in a continued market

Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

