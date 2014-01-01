cemagraphics

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) offers a dividend yield of 6.4%, which may seem attractive for US-focused investors, considering the S&P 500 offers just 1.7%. However, the DIV's dividend yield is highly likely to fall over the coming months and years, making the ETF far less attractive than it appears. The DIV has a track record of underperforming the market despite its high dividend payments as earnings and dividends have grown at a much slower pace. Going forward, returns are likely to remain weak, and while we should also see marginal outperformance versus the S&P 500 over the long term, this will come at the cost of higher volatility.

The DIV ETF

DIV combines a low-volatility strategy with a high-dividend-yield mandate. The fund's index pulls from the entire US equity space and screens for firms with large, consistent dividends and low volatility relative to the S&P 500. Companies should have paid consistent dividends over the last two years and are perceived to have lower relative volatility, as measured by their beta. Stocks are ranked and those with the highest dividend yields are selected. The equally weighted, 50-firm portfolio includes MLPs and REITs, which gives DIV relatively high exposure to financials and energy, while the low-volatility strategy helps explain the high exposure to utilities.

GlobalXETFs.com

Despite the attempts to reduce volatility, the DIV has a beta of 1.2 versus the S&P 500, and has experienced major weakness during times of financial market turmoil. The ETF lost over 50% of its value during the Covid crash. The fund charges a relatively high expense fee of 0.45%, which has acted a substantial drag on returns over the long term.

Dividend Payments Are Unsustainable

The dividend yield on the DIV is currently 6.4%, which is roughly in line with that of its benchmark the Indxx SuperDividend US Low Volatility Index, which sits at 6.9%. However, this yield reflects the fact that payouts actually exceed trailing earnings. As the chart below shows, with a trailing P/E ratio of 18.3x, the payout ratio is up at 127%.

DIV P/E ratio, Dividend Yield, And Payout Ratio (Bloomberg)

Of course, payout of more in dividends than you make in earnings is unsustainable. Companies often pay out more than their earnings during times when earnings fall temporarily and management does not want to reduce payouts in the meantime to avoid sending a negative signal to investors. However, even on a forward basis the P/E ratio sits at 14.5x, which would still mean that companies will have to pay out over 100% of their expected earnings over the next 12 months in order to maintain current dividend payments.

DIV Forward P/E ratio, Dividend Yield, And Payout Ratio (Bloomberg)

Even if companies on the index can manage to keep their dividend payments at elevated levels over the coming months, the long-term trend of declining dividend payments is likely to remain in place. On a per share basis, dividends have contracted at a pace of 3.3% annually since 2014, when data on the IDIVP begins. This decline has followed the decline in sales per share over this period. If we extrapolate this pace of growth, a 6.9% dividend yield contracting at 3.3% results in annual nominal returns of 3.6%. This is roughly what the DIV ETF has returned over the past decade. In real terms, this would likely mean returns of little more than 1%.

In the context of the broader US stock market, such real returns may actually see the DIV outperform the S&P 500 as I argued here. The historical outperformance of the S&P 500 over the DIV has been driven by faster sales growth, rising profit margins, and rising valuations, and all these factors will be less favorable over the coming years. Following the recent rally in the S&P 500, the long-term real return outlook has shifted back below zero, suggesting that the DIV should outperform. However, this slight outperformance is likely to come at the cost of greater volatility, particularly during periods of financial market turmoil. The heavy weighting of financials, lower profit margins, and weaker creditworthiness of the companies in the index, make the DIV highly susceptible to economic weakness.

Summary

The DIV offers a high dividend yield of 6.4% but this reflects a payout ratio well in excess of 100% and a long-term trend of falling dividend payments. Long-term real returns are likely to be little more than 1% annually, and while this may well turn out to be higher than the returns on the S&P 500, this will come at the cost of higher downside volatility.