We have been following Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) closely as we find the shares to be very cheap, but we are concerned about the headwinds that a weakening economy and the work-from-home trend represent. We were therefore ready to read the earnings release for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 in order to see how much the company is being affected by these challenges. The good news is that the company managed to execute a total of approximately 5.7 million square feet of leases. This is more than 10% of the total space the company owns, and is therefore a very significant accomplishment. Unfortunately, same property office occupancy still ended the year lower at 88.6% compared to 89.6% one year earlier. The deterioration was particularly noticeable in cities like Seattle, Boston, and New York.

This is understandable, as companies don't have that much incentive to increase their office space if workers prefer to work from home. Physical office occupancy has improved a little bit recently, but it is barely above 50% currently. Such a low level of utilization motivates most companies to either sublease some of their space, not renew expiring leases, or at best maintain their current footprint. The few companies seeking to expand their office footprint have a lot of leverage to negotiate good rents. These are likely the reason why Boston Properties is guiding for FFO per share in 2023 to be $7.13 at the mid-point, roughly 5.3% lower compared to the $7.53 delivered in 2022.

Leasing

We already saw that occupancy is trending in the wrong direction. The next key indicator is leasing spreads. Here we see that on average the company is still able to charge slightly higher rents, but the increase is not very impressive. Some markets like New York and Washington DC actually saw rents decrease. For investors this means the company is losing negotiating power and is having to make concessions to try to maintain occupancy.

Balance Sheet

At least the company has a solid balance sheet that should give it time to work through these issues. The maturity schedule is well laddered, and the company should see limited impact from higher interest rates in the short term, as the vast majority of debt is fixed rate, and the amount maturing in the next couple of years is not that significant.

The company still has significant room with respect to its debt covenants, and it maintains a solid investment grade credit rating of BBB+ by S&P Global and Baa1 by Moody’s. We therefore believe the company should be able to refinance its maturing debt without too many issues.

Guidance

We found guidance to be disappointing, given that FFO per share is expected to be considerably below the $7.53 delivered in 2022. One of the key assumptions the company is making with respect to this guidance is that average in-service portfolio occupancy will be between 88% and 89.5%. It therefore seems that the company is not expecting a very significant improvement in occupancy levels to where it ended the year, and there might even be some further deterioration. Given the headwinds the company is facing it could have been worse. Still, investors should be prepared to be patient, as the company is telling us that a quick recovery in occupancy is unlikely.

Valuation

The one thing BXP shares have going for them is an attractive valuation. Based on the mid-point of the FFO per share guidance, shares are trading at a forward P/FFO of only ~10.4x. With a well-covered dividend yield of ~5.3%, and an EV/EBITDA well below the ten year average, it is easy to see that shares are currently very cheap. We believe, however, that for shares to re-rate significantly higher the company will have to prove that it can restore occupancy to decent levels and start growing funds from operations again.

Risks

We believe there are three headwinds that will significantly affect Boston Properties for the next few years. The weakening economy, the rising interest rates environment, and most of all, the work-from-home trend. Based on the recent results from the company, it is clear that these headwinds are having an impact. The risks are mitigated by a strong balance sheet and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule.

Conclusion

It is not difficult to see that Boston Properties shares are currently quite cheap. This is a REIT with a solid history and reputation, and if office occupancy starts recovering we would not be surprised to see them re-rate much higher quite quickly. The problem we see is that the current headwinds, including the work-from-home trend, are likely to persist for some time. The company does not seem particularly optimistic, as its guidance was relatively weak. It is also worth noting that some regions and cities appear to be deteriorating quite fast. In any case, the most recent results from the company reinforce our view that headwinds are likely to persist and that a clear recovery is nowhere in sight.