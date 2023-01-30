Boston Properties Is Cheap, But Headwinds Are Likely To Persist

Feb. 01, 2023 7:35 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • It is not difficult to see that Boston Properties shares are currently quite cheap.
  • The problem we see is that the current headwinds, including the work-from-home trend, are likely to persist for some time.
  • Results for Q4 and full year 2022 are showing that the headwinds are strong, and weak guidance for 2023 means they are likely to persist.

Business towers and Green leaves

hallojulie

We have been following Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) closely as we find the shares to be very cheap, but we are concerned about the headwinds that a weakening economy and the work-from-home trend represent. We were therefore ready to read

Boston Properties Occupancy

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

Boston Properties Leasing Spreads

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

Boston Properties Bond Ladder

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

Boston Properties Covenants

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

Boston Properties Guidance

Boston Properties Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.06K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.