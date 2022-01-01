DragonImages

Individual investors’ exposure to equities reached an eight-month high in January. The January AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows rising fixed-income allocations and declining cash allocations.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased by 1.4 percentage points to 65.3%. This is the highest reading since May 2022 (67.1%). Equity exposure remains above the historical average of 61.5% for the 32nd consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations grew slightly, increasing by 0.3 percentage points to 14.6%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the 23rd consecutive month.

Cash allocations fell by 1.7 percentage points to 20.1%. Even with the decline, this is the eighth consecutive month that cash allocations are above 20.0%. However, cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the second consecutive week.

Stock prices rose in January while bond yields fell. Nonetheless, optimism about the short-term direction of the stock market remained well below its historical average in January. Concerns remain about the overall direction of the economy, inflation and potential interest rate hikes.

January AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 65.3%, up 1.4 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.6%, up 0.3 percentage points

Cash: 20.1%, down 1.7 percentage points

January AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 31.9%, up 0.2 percentage points

Stock Funds: 33.4%, up 1.2 percentage points

Bonds: 4.3%, unchanged

Bond Funds: 10.3%, up 0.3 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online.