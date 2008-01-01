JNK: Best Opportunity Vs. U.S. Stocks Since 2008

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • The JNK offers investors a way to gain exposure to risk sentiment while also benefitting from relatively high Treasury yields.
  • After underperforming the S&P 500 by almost 10% a year over the past decade, a major reversal of fortunes looks likely.
  • This is the most undervalued junk bonds have been relative to stocks since late-2008, following which high yield corporate bonds outperformed spectacularly.

Businessman clicks inscription bonds. Bond Finance Banking Technology concept

Funtap

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) offers a significant yield to maturity with much less expected volatility than US stocks. The ETF has moved closely in line with US stocks over the past few decades

Chart

SPX, JNK, and TLT (Bloomberg)

Chart

Real High Yield Corporate Bond Yield Vs SPX Dividend Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.01K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.