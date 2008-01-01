Funtap

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) offers a significant yield to maturity with much less expected volatility than US stocks. The ETF has moved closely in line with US stocks over the past few decades as prices move largely in line with credit risk, which also tends to drive equity performance. The JNK offers investors a way to gain exposure to risk sentiment while also benefitting from relative high Treasury yields. After underperforming the S&P 500 by almost 10% a year over the past decade, a major reversal of fortunes looks likely.

The JNK ETF

JNK seeks investment results that correspond to the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Bond Index. The ETF provides a liquid and more cost-efficient way to access high yield exposure than individual bonds. The index the ETF tracks publicly issued USD denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable bonds that have a maturity between 1-15 years. The ETF has an average yield to maturity of 8.15%, an average maturity of 5.4 years, and an effective duration of 3.8 years. While the JNK has a low degree of interest rate risk, its holdings of high yield bonds makes it quite volatile. In fact, the JNK's returns have much more in common with US equities than government bonds. The fund's expense ratio is also significantly higher than most bond funds at 0.40%.

Historical JNK Underperformance Set To Reverse

Over the past 10 years the total return on the S&P 500 has been 12.4% annually, versus just 3.1% for the JNK. This 9.3pp annual outperformance in stocks has resulted from three main factors: 1) rapid growth in dividends; 2) a fall in the dividend yield (rising valuations); and 3) the low yield on Treasuries that prevailed in 2013. These three factors have more than offset the significantly higher income received from the JNK. The factors that have driven S&P 500 outperformance in the past are set to reverse over the coming years, allowing the higher income on the JNK to result in a major reversal of fortunes.

Dividend growth: S&P 500 dividends have grown at an annualized rate of 7.6% over the past decade, far faster than corporate sales and operating income. With dividend payments now near record highs relative to corporate sales and the size of the economy, they will be constrained by the past of nominal GDP growth, which looks set to average around 3% as argued here.

Rising valuations: Not only have dividends on the S&P 500 surged over the past decade but the price that investors have been willing to pay for a dollar of dividends has also risen. Rising valuations have contributed 2.6pp to annual S&P 500 returns over the past decade, and even if valuations remain at current elevated levels, there will be no further contribution to returns via this channel in the future.

Low UST yields in 2013: In February 2013 the yield on 5-year US Treasuries stood at just 0.9%, 2.7% below the current yield. This means that returns on the JNK over the next 5 years will be 2.7pp higher than they have been over the past decade.

Regular readers will be aware of my view that the S&P 500 is likely to produce near zero nominal returns over the coming years due mainly to a downward shift in valuations in line with historical and global averages. However, even if valuations remain at current levels and dividends grow at the pace of expected nominal GDP, nominal returns are likely to be 4-5%, which is significantly below the 8.2% yield on the JNK.

Junk Bond Yields Far Higher Than US Equity Yields

One way to gauge the relative value of high yield corporate bonds versus stocks is to compare the yield on bonds to the dividend yield on stocks. As equity dividends rise in line with inflation and bond corporate bond coupons do not, for a fairer bond-stock comparison we can look at real returns by subtracting inflation expectations from bond yields. The chart below shows the S&P 500 dividend yield versus the Bloomberg High Yield Corporate bond yield minus 5-year breakeven inflation expectations.

The first thing to note is the extremely close correlation. As we should expect, when investors require a higher return on stocks, they also require a higher return on corporate bonds. The second thing to note is how the real yield on corporate bonds is elevated relative to the S&P 500 dividend yield. In fact, this is the most undervalued junk bonds have been relative to stocks since late-2008, following which high yield corporate bonds outperformed spectacularly.

Summary

The JNK's yield to maturity is highly attractive thanks in part to the high yield on US Treasuries. While the JNK has moved closely in line with US stocks over the long term, it has underperformed substantially due to several factors that are now heading in reverse. I expect to see significant outperformance for the JNK over the coming years.