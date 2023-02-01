Powell Folds At The River: Meme Stocks Soar, Yields And Dollar Tank

Summary

  • The Fed raised rates by 0.25% annually at its meeting this week and indicated that further rate increases will be appropriate.
  • But when the first question in the press conference (to paraphrase) was whether Powell was concerned whether the huge rally this year would fuel more inflation, Powell said he wasn't.
  • Be careful what you wish for! This led to a ~40% rally in Carvana and a rapid ~4% rally in the Nasdaq.
  • The US dollar and bond yields tanked immediately in the aftermath.
  • By folding to the market's bluff and allowing financial conditions to ease, Powell risks leading the market on. The worst-case reasonable scenario? The stock market is likely to crash if inflation comes roaring back this spring.
IMG_1966.jpg

Vincent Besnault/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Meme Traders 1, The Federal Reserve 0

At its meeting this week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected by 0.25% annually to 4.50%-4.75%. The Fed press release appeared carefully written to dismiss market expectations of an imminent

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. My work is available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work here on my Substack.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

