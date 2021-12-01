turk_stock_photographer

Tech stocks have seen decent rally since the start of the year, as the market seems to be returning to full-on risk mode. However, I remain cautiously optimistic, as it wouldn't take much for everything to come falling back to earth, especially in today's high interest rate environment, with the Fed Chairman just stating that there will be "ongoing" rate hikes.

Rate hikes hurt growth stocks in that it raises the discount rate on future cash flows, and if a stock is overvalued, its price can come crashing down if the discount rate is raised too high.

That's why seasoned income investors may be better off with those "tried and true" companies such as utilities that pay a decent income in good times and bad.

This brings me to American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), which being one of the largest utilities in the U.S. makes it a moat-worthy holding for any income portfolio. In this article, I highlight why AEP may be a wonderful company to buy at present, so let's get started.

Why AEP?

American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, providing electricity to 5.5 million customers in 11 states. It also derives its moat-worthy reputation from having a very large asset base that's valued at $91 billion, including 40K miles of transmission lines, and 26 GW of owned transmission.

The regulated nature of AEP helps to ensure a steady income stream, and its large size enables it to spread corporate overhead costs over a wider base. This, combined with its presence in utility-friendly states, results in higher profitability than peers. As shown below, AEP scores an A profitability grade and realizes EBITDA and Net Income margins that are in excess of the sector medians.

AEP Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha)

AEP has been actively investing in its infrastructure and expanding its operations to better serve its customers. In recent years, the company has made significant investments in its transmission and distribution network to improve reliability and reduce outages.

Additionally, AEP has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio and has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, and recently accelerated its target net zero goal up by five years from 2050 to 2045. This, combined with near-term growth potential on AEP's moat-worthy transmission assets gives it a long-runway for growth, as noted by Morningstar during the recent analyst report:

Transmission investment is one of AEP's most attractive long-term growth opportunities, given federal incentives to improve the efficiency of the U.S. power grid. Moat-worthy transmission and distribution investments will account for nearly two thirds of AEP's five-year capital investment plan. We believe AEP is one of the best-positioned transmission developers in the U.S., given its large transmission footprint and history of execution. AEP expects to build nearly 16 gigawatts of renewable energy through 2032, nearly double the target it proposed in 2020. AEP proposes to install 7.2 GW of wind generation across its wind-rich service territories and 8.2 GW of solar generation while retiring nearly 6 GW of coal generation capacity. Management has proposed an additional 1.5 GW of new natural gas generation in part to ensure grid reliability from the growth of intermittent renewable energy resources.

Moreover, investments in renewable energy should pay off faster than traditional fossil fuel investments, considering that renewable energy has no input costs. Looking ahead, management is guiding for long-term 6% to 7% annual operating earnings growth, which is a respectable growth rate for a utility company.

Meanwhile, AEP maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, and currently yields a respectable 3.5% dividend yield. The dividend is also well-protected by a 62% payout ratio, which is in line with management's stated target payout range between 60% and 70%, and comes with 13 years of consecutive growth.

Admittedly, AEP isn't cheap at the current price of $94 with a forward PE of 18.9. However, it's not expensive either, considering that the 3.5% dividend yield combined with a 6% to 7% long-term earnings growth rate could lead to ~10% annual returns. That would be in line with that of the S&P 500 (SPY), while investors get paid a higher yield and possibly more stability through the regulated utility model.

Investor Takeaway

American Electric Power is an excellent utility stock for those looking for reliable income, steady growth and stability. The company has a great balance sheet, generates healthy cash flows from its regulated operations and has impressive long-term prospects through its investments in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure. While AEP isn't cheap, I believe it's worth the current price considering its moat-worthy attributes and steady long-term growth potential.