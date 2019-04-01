Pgiam

American building materials manufacturer, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), has easily beaten the stock market over the last five years. There is a temptation to believe that the good times are over, and that investors should look elsewhere. In addition, fears over inflation have made investors skeptical about the firm’s future profitability. However, the underlying economics of the industry suggest that the firm’s profitability is sustainable. Furthermore, the firm is trading at an attractive relative valuation, and has a very high FCF yield.

Louisiana-Pacific has been one of the enduring stars of the pandemic boom. In the last five years, the stock has appreciated over 130%, compared to nearly 45.5% for the S&P 500.

Source: Google Finance

Even as the stock market tumbled over the last year, with Louisiana-Pacific down 0.33%, the stock still outperformed the S&P 500, which was down over 11%.

Source: Google Finance

The company’s continued success on the stock market is built on strong underlying economics and favorable secular tailwinds.

Strong Financial Performance

Revenue grew from $2.73 billion in 2017, to $4.56 billion in 2021, at a 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) of 10.74%. Using Credit Suisse’s The Base Rate Book, we can see that just 12.6% of firms experienced similar rates of growth over a 5-year period. The mean 5-year revenue CAGR in the entire universe of businesses was 6.9% and the median was 5.2%. In the trailing twelve months (or TTM), revenue was $4.3 billion.

Source: Credit Suisse

Gross profitability rose from 0.34 in 2017 to 0.94 in 2021. According to Robert Novy-Marx’ “The Other Side of Value”, 0.33 and above is the level at which profitability is attractive.

Operating profit rose from $523.4 in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2021, at a 5-year operating profit CAGR of 28.36%. In the TTM period, operating profit was $1.52 billion.

Operating margin rose from 19.14% in 2017 to 40.06% in 2021. The company’s operating margin is superior to the mean operating margin in materials, which was 12%, and the median operating margin of 11.4%. The firm’s operating margin is in the very highest quintile of the materials sector. In the TTM period, operating margin declined somewhat to 35.26%.

Source: Credit Suisse

Net income rose from $389.8 million in 2017 to $1.38 billion in 2021, at a 5-year net income CAGR of 28.71%. Just 8.8% of firms enjoyed a similar rate of earnings growth over a 5-year period. The mean 5-year earnings CAGR in the entire universe of businesses was 7.3% and the median was 5.9%.

Source: Credit Suisse

Free cash flow (or FCF) rose from $325.1 million in 2017 to $1.23 billion in 2021, for a 5-year FCF CAGR of 30.49%. In the TTM period, FCF was $902 million. FCF margin rose from 11.89% in 2017, to 27.02% in 2021, demonstrating the growth in FCF in excess of the rate of growth of revenue.

The firm’s return on invested capital (or ROIC) 24.03% in 2017 to 98.97% in 2021. According to New Constructs, the mean ROIC of the 2,000 largest firms in the United States was 9.3%. This is elite level profitability. In the TTM period, ROIC declined 8.81%.

Profitability is Sustainable

Superforecasters at the Good Judgment Project anticipate that between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index the mean rate will be 2.24%, compared to 5% in December 2022. The pre-pandemic level was 2%. With declining inflation, there are hopes that Fed rate hikes will be lower than at first expected. While there were fears that we were entering an era of inflation or even stagflation, the reality is proving very different.

Source: MarketWatch

With inflation at a 15-month low, there is a question of whether Louisiana-Pacific can sustain its profitability as prices cool. This fear is especially pertinent when we consider that the supply chain constraints that triggered the post-pandemic inflationary spike, have faded. The housing and construction booms are over, and Louisiana-Pacific's profitability certainly has taken a hit in the last year, and this has contributed to the firm’s weak stock market performance over the last year.

Nevertheless, between May 2022 and November 2022 the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index declined just 2.5%, and the level remains historically high.

Source: FRED

When we analyze the housing market, we see that the wider assumption that mortgage rates drive home prices is wrong. Instead, according to research from the Federal Reserve, new-home construction prices have moved in tandem with construction prices since 1963.

Source: FRED and the U.S. Census Bureau

In other words, we should look, not at mortgage rates, but at construction prices, to see where the direction of home prices is. Over the decades, construction prices have continued to rise, over various interest rate regimes and inflationary periods. Aside from the 2008 Great Recession, there has been no profound deflation of the housing market that has lasted for a significant period of time. In fact, when we look at lumber and iron and steel prices, crucial materials in building processes, despite a sharp decline from their pandemic highs, the level is still high by historical standards.

Source: FRED

What this tells us is that if input prices rise, Louisiana-Pacific will be able to pass these costs on to builders and homeowners, which of course, will result in higher home prices. So, yes, input prices remain historically high, but this will not impede the firm from passing these costs on.

Supply is the greatest force in the world, and it explains why Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s profitability is sustainable. Over recent decades, there has been a sharp underinvestment in lumber, and iron and steel. There remains a profound shortage in lumber and this has driven a 14% rise in prices in 2023. With the homebuilding season ahead, the analysis we have gone through shows that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to pass on those costs. In addition, homebuilder sentiment seems to have bottomed, having risen in January of this year.

Supply is also a factor in driving home building activity. According to data from Redfin, the inventory of homes for sale has been in secular decline over the last decade. Data from FRED shows a similar pattern, with housing inventories in secular decline.

Source: Redfin

Furthermore, the United States is going through what you could call a Great Migration, with people shifting to the South and the West - the fastest growing areas in the United States - in search of bigger homes, and better standards of living. This pattern of state-to-state migration has created a huge opportunity for construction. Again, this means that there is a huge undersupply of homes in the South and West. This gives Louisiana-Pacific further ability to shift any cost rises to builders and homeowners.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Capital Discipline Has Become Part of the Industry

The oriented strand board or OSB industry and the building materials industry at large, have been defined by a boom-and-bust cycle. This has made it hard to sustain profitability over the long-run. In periods of growth, managers have been lured into raising too much capital, and spending too much on capex, leading to an excess of supply in the market. What makes this such a challenging thing is that the time it takes to build new capacity is so far in the distance that it is easy to get the future price wrong and end up with new capacity that cannot earn its cost of capital. Following that period of asset growth, the bubble bursts, and capital exits until profitability returns to the market. Obviously, no long-term investor wants to invest in such an industry.

However, over the last decade or so, there has been a consolidation of the market. This has improved the pricing power of the four remaining players. This occurs because with consolidation, the barriers to entry become higher, and there is less fear that the only way to be profitable is by chasing growth. Instead, firms can and have been more conservative, and they have resisted the temptation to ramp up capex. Indeed, Louisiana-Pacific's forecasts for its capacity to 2024, show that the firm is pursuing a very conservative strategy.

Source: Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

In his 2021 letter to the shareholders, chief executive officer, Brad Southern, has been the architect of the firm’s turnaround. He has been able to improve efficiencies, enhance profitability, close down unprofitable mills, and tilt toward growth opportunities, especially in siding solutions, which, in the third quarter of 2022, grew by 27%.

Source: Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Southern said the firm is committed to delivering excess returns for shareholders. Management has already succeeded in delivering on its 2019-2022 strategy, delivered incredible returns for shareholders, and there is enough in management’s body of work to make us believe that management will succeed over the next 3-year cycle.

Valuation

With a price-earnings multiple of 4.24, Louisiana-Pacific is obviously trading at an attractive relative valuation compared to the S&P 500, which has a P/E multiple of 21.59. Furthermore, with $902 million in FCF, and an enterprise value of $4.73 billion, Louisiana-Pacific has an FCF yield of 19.07%. This is far in excess of the mean FCF yield of 2.1% of the 2000 largest firms in the United States, as calculated by New Constructs. This suggests that the firm has been better than the market at generating FCF, and that the firm is likely to enjoy superior returns going forward.

Conclusion

Louisiana-Pacific has been one of the best performing stocks on the market in recent years. However, fears that inflation will derail the firm’s growth have led to investors underestimating the growth prospects that the firm has. Historically, construction prices drive home prices, and those construction prices have been driven by secular inflation in input prices. That, added to the consolidation in the industry, tells us that Louisiana-Pacific can pass on any inflation it experiences, and that, in the event of a decline in the market, the firm will have the ability to raise prices to protect its returns. With management showing a great body of work, investors can be confident that management will deliver in the years ahead.