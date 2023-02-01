Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 8:05 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.79K Followers

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Langton - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Dale Francescon - Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Rob Francescon - Co-Chief Executive Officer and President

David Messenger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Century Communities Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Tyler Langton. Please go ahead.

Tyler Langton

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Century Communities earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Certain of these risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading Risk Factors in the company's latest 10-K as supplemented by our other SEC filings. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements. Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. The company's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Hosting the call today are Dale Francescon, Chairman

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.