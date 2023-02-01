Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 8:19 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.79K Followers

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shirley Stacy - VP, Corporate Communications & IR

Joseph Hogan - President, CEO & Director

John Morici - CFO & EVP, Global Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co.

Jeffrey Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Jonathan Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair & Company

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs Group

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Operator

Greetings, welcome to the Align Fourth Quarter and 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Shirley Stacy, with Align Technology. You may begin.

Shirley Stacy

Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. I'm Shirley Stacy, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Joining me for today's call is Joe Hogan, President and CEO; and John Morici, CFO.

We issued fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today via Business Wire, which is available on our website at investor.aligntech.com. Today's conference call is being audio webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately 1 month. A telephone replay will be available by approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern time through 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 15. To access the telephone replay, domestic callers should dial 866-813-9403 with access code 328900. International callers should dial 929-458-6194 using the same access code.

As a reminder, the information provided and discussed today will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Align's future events and product outlook. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our most recent

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.