8x8, Inc. (EGHT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 8:30 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.79K Followers

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call February 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Patterson - VP of IR

Samuel Wilson - Interim CEO

Kevin Kraus - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Catharine Trebnick - Roth Capital Partners

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Will Power - Baird

Peter Levine - Evercore ISI

Ryan Koontz - Needham

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Austin Williams - Wells Fargo

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the 8x8 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines have been muted during presentation portion of the call and opportunity for question and answer session at the end [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Kate Patterson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kate, please go ahead.

Kate Patterson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Today's agenda will include a review of our third quarter results with Samuel Wilson, our Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Kraus, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements about our future financial performance including our increased focus on profitability and cash flow as well as our business, product and growth strategy. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements as described in our risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call and in the presentation slides reflect our analysis as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.