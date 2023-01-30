GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolynne Borders - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Peter Arduini - President and Chief Executive Officer

Helmut Zodl - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Ed Ridley-Day - Redburn

Vijay Kumar - Evercore

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GE HealthCare Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I’ll be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today’s conference, Carolynne Borders, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please proceed.

Carolynne Borders

Thanks, Michelle. Welcome to GE HealthCare’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I’m joined by our President and CEO, Peter Arduini; and Vice President and CFO, Helmut Zodl.

Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non GAAP financial results. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today’s press release and in the presentation slides available on our website.

During this call, we’ll make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. As described in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

And with that, I’ll hand the call over to Peter.

Peter Arduini

Thank you, Carolynne, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first earnings call as an independent publicly traded company. I’m incredibly proud of the work our team has done to complete the spin-off of GE HealthCare. The energy across the company is palpable and there’s tremendous

