Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 8:49 PM ETBenchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.79K Followers

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Mansky – Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jeff Benck – President and Chief Executive Officer

Roop Lakkaraju – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt – Lake Street

Steven Fox – Fox Advisors

Chris Grenga – Needham & Company

Anja Soderstrom – Sidoti

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Mansky with Benchmark Electronics. Please go ahead.

Paul Mansky

Thank you, Chad, and thanks everyone for joining us today at Benchmark's fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Jeff Benck, CEO and President; and Roop Lakkaraju, CFO. After the market closed today, we issued an earnings release pertaining to our financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022. And we have prepared a presentation that we will reference on this call. The press release and the presentation are available online under the Investor Relations section of our website at bench.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available online following the call. The company has provided a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the earnings release as well as the appendix in the presentation.

Please take a moment to review the forward-looking statements advice on Slide 2 in the presentation. During our call, we will discuss forward-looking information. As a reminder, any of today's remarks that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties as described

