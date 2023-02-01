C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 8:57 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ives - Director, IR

Scott Anderson - Interim CEO

Mike Zechmeister - CFO

Arun Rajan - COO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Chris Wetherbee - Citi

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company’s prepared remarks we will open the line for live question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Chuck Ives

Thank you, Donna, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today is Scott Anderson, our Interim Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Zechmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott and Mike will provide a summary of our 2022 fourth quarter results and our outlook for 2023. Arun will provide an update on our path to a scalable operating model to improve the customer and carrier experience. And then we will open the call up for questions.

Our earnings presentation slides are supplemental to our earnings release and can be found on the Investors section of our website at investor.chrobinson.com. Our prepared comments are not intended to follow the slides. If we do refer to specific information on the slides, we will let you know which slide we're referencing.

I'd also like to remind you that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. Slide two in

