To sum it up for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY), things are going quite well operationally. However, financially, LICY seems to have hit a wall where they need to raise much more capital to tide through CY23. While the upside still remains significant and attractive, I recommend existing investors to size down their position to side-step near-term impacts and new investors to wait for near-term uncertainties to pass before investing.
The 4Q22 results of LICY displayed a shortfall in the top-line performance, with operating expenses surpassing the expected figures and a decline in free cash flow burn that was below consensus, owing to a reduction in capital expenditures. Despite the positive aspect of black mass production surpassing the annual guidance and a sequential increase in production of more than 70% in 4Q, my apprehensions about the necessity for further capital have increased and also a deferment of the adoption of electric vehicles.
LICY is postponing the Ohio Spoke, which was scheduled for 2023, and the Norway Spoke, where it is repurposing the necessary infrastructure to increase the output of the German Spoke by a factor of two. I understand that there are efficiencies to be gained by moving production to other sites, but I suspect the shift in strategy has something to do with where batteries and feed stock will be made. This is important to note as LICY expansion is sensitive to any shift in battery manufacturers' plans. As such, this is a growing concern I have on my watch.
LICY has stated that they are making substantial progress toward securing material debt financing, and that they plan to provide additional details in 1CQ23. While the precise sum that needs to be raised is a mystery, I anticipated that LICY would need well north of $500 million to cover:
Without a capital raise, I anticipate that LICY will exhaust their cash reserves in 4Q23. However, I should point out that without additional capital, spend is likely to be significantly slowed, postponing this date.
In my opinion, LICY could benefit in the long run from taking advantage of the many possibilities presented by the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA]. The IRA helps increase demand for LICY's products and services as a whole. The $7.5k per vehicle consumer tax credit is available to those who buy electric vehicles and whose batteries were either manufactured in a country with a free trade agreement with the United States or recycled in North America. But I think that future is further off, and I expect it to need more capital and incur greater losses than investors currently expect (as previously mentioned).
As far as I can tell, recycling batteries still plays a significant role in the production process. Although this is true, I still believe LICY must demonstrate the ability to carry out their business strategy.
I continue to believe that LICY has significant upside if it can execute well. As it is more relevant, I have replaced my model assumptions with consensus estimates rather than management initial projects. I believe the focus should be on the mid-term (FY25/26), when LICY will have gained sufficient scale to generate meaningful earnings and FCF (as per consensus estimates). When LICY starts generating FCF, I believe the market will value it at a higher multiple than the current 4x forward revenue. Until then, it should continue trade within the current range.
To me, the most important thing I learned from LICY's 4FQ22 earnings call was that new debt financing is going to be crucial for advancing future commercial milestones. Even though I still think domestic battery recycling has a lot of potential, I'm worried about the impact a successful capital raise could have on LICY's stock price in the near future. New investors should wait until near-term uncertainties have passed before investing, and existing investors should reduce their position size to avoid near-term impacts.
