To sum it up for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY), things are going quite well operationally. However, financially, LICY seems to have hit a wall where they need to raise much more capital to tide through CY23. While the upside still remains significant and attractive, I recommend existing investors to size down their position to side-step near-term impacts and new investors to wait for near-term uncertainties to pass before investing.

4Q22 Review

The 4Q22 results of LICY displayed a shortfall in the top-line performance, with operating expenses surpassing the expected figures and a decline in free cash flow burn that was below consensus, owing to a reduction in capital expenditures. Despite the positive aspect of black mass production surpassing the annual guidance and a sequential increase in production of more than 70% in 4Q, my apprehensions about the necessity for further capital have increased and also a deferment of the adoption of electric vehicles.

Delayed EV adoption

LICY is postponing the Ohio Spoke, which was scheduled for 2023, and the Norway Spoke, where it is repurposing the necessary infrastructure to increase the output of the German Spoke by a factor of two. I understand that there are efficiencies to be gained by moving production to other sites, but I suspect the shift in strategy has something to do with where batteries and feed stock will be made. This is important to note as LICY expansion is sensitive to any shift in battery manufacturers' plans. As such, this is a growing concern I have on my watch.

Concern on additional capital needs

LICY has stated that they are making substantial progress toward securing material debt financing, and that they plan to provide additional details in 1CQ23. While the precise sum that needs to be raised is a mystery, I anticipated that LICY would need well north of $500 million to cover:

CAPEX for this year. Assuming a smooth course of events, this year's CAPEX will total around $370 million ($40 million for Spokes and $331 million for the Hub). Cash burn: The company's operating cash flow burn has increased dramatically as it stocks up on black mass in preparation for the launch of the Rochester Hub. OPEX: Increased OPEX that comes with scaling operations. Cash balance: LICY would need some cash to act as buffer for anything else that might happen.

Without a capital raise, I anticipate that LICY will exhaust their cash reserves in 4Q23. However, I should point out that without additional capital, spend is likely to be significantly slowed, postponing this date.

Thoughts on the battery recycling market

In my opinion, LICY could benefit in the long run from taking advantage of the many possibilities presented by the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA]. The IRA helps increase demand for LICY's products and services as a whole. The $7.5k per vehicle consumer tax credit is available to those who buy electric vehicles and whose batteries were either manufactured in a country with a free trade agreement with the United States or recycled in North America. But I think that future is further off, and I expect it to need more capital and incur greater losses than investors currently expect (as previously mentioned).

As far as I can tell, recycling batteries still plays a significant role in the production process. Although this is true, I still believe LICY must demonstrate the ability to carry out their business strategy.

KPIs to look out for

Revenue: It depends on how much black mass is manufactured and what share of that is allocated to stockpiling for the launch of the Rochester Hub rather than being sold at market. While this will have an effect on the books for FY23, I believe it was the right call because the unit economics of running a full Spoke-and-Hub operation far outweigh those of just selling black mass. Cost: I am paying attention to this given the accelerate OPEX run rate seen in 4Q22. CAPEX: This impacts LICY FCF and need for raising capital, which is a key concern as I flagged earlier. Capacity: The spoke/hub capacity is what drives LICY growth capacity, as such it’s something to keep a look out for.

Valuation

I continue to believe that LICY has significant upside if it can execute well. As it is more relevant, I have replaced my model assumptions with consensus estimates rather than management initial projects. I believe the focus should be on the mid-term (FY25/26), when LICY will have gained sufficient scale to generate meaningful earnings and FCF (as per consensus estimates). When LICY starts generating FCF, I believe the market will value it at a higher multiple than the current 4x forward revenue. Until then, it should continue trade within the current range.

Own estimates

Summary

To me, the most important thing I learned from LICY's 4FQ22 earnings call was that new debt financing is going to be crucial for advancing future commercial milestones. Even though I still think domestic battery recycling has a lot of potential, I'm worried about the impact a successful capital raise could have on LICY's stock price in the near future. New investors should wait until near-term uncertainties have passed before investing, and existing investors should reduce their position size to avoid near-term impacts.