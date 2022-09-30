Luckin Coffee: Q4 2022 New Store Opening Updates

Summary

  • The stock of Luckin Coffee went up 125% in 2022, handily beating both the major indices and its peer companies in the US and China.
  • Based on the data of its WeChat channel, the total store count of Luckin Coffee reached approximately 8,360 at the year end 2022.
  • Luckin Coffee on average opened 6.4 new stores per day during 2022. The pace of new store opening slowed down during 4Q22, but bounced back sharply during January 2023.
  • Our investment thesis remains unchanged that a relisting onto the main exchange is imminent and will eventually unlock significant upside of the stock.

exterior of Luckin coffee shop at dark night

Robert Way

Stock Up 125% during 2022

Despite negative COVID impact and broad market selloff, Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) finished 2022 with a high note. Its stock went up 125%, outperforming both the market indices and its industry peers by a

stock2022

2022 Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

new openings

Monthly opening (Company WeChat channel)

new openings

New Store Openings (Company WeChat channel)

Store mix

Store mix (Company filings)

Pace of new opening

Pace of New Opening (Company WeChat channel)

Infected cases

Infected Cases (Our World in Data)

Pace Jan 2023

Pace Jan 2023 (Company WeChat channel)

weekly pace

Weekly Pace (Company WeChat channel)

Monthly pace

Monthly Pace (Company WeChat channel)

