cemagraphics

Fasten your seatbelts

After a blistering +6.3% windfall in January, it may be difficult to imagine just how negative public sentiment was at the end of 2022. Spurned by a -4.9% December market rut to conclude a difficult year, the consensus amongst Wall Street strategists painted a bleak picture for the start of 2023. While at the same time, Bank of America reported that the public outflows from equity funds reached an all-time high. Insiders, however, took the other side of that trade and did something bold in the face of such dim prospects - they bought their stock. In stark contrast to the prevailing negative market consensus, in our January commentary, we wrote that historically speaking, the observed uptick in insider sentiment was a positive near-term sign, which indicated to us that the probability of further downside volatility had diminished. Our conclusion was correct.

In February, the script has flipped. Recently, insider sentiment has soured as the market has rallied, and right now, public sentiment is borderline exuberant. This divergent view from insiders suggests to us that it is time to turn on the fasten seatbelt sign.

Expect some turbulence ahead.

How it Works

Objective:

Predictive model that measures the historical relationship between insider sentiment and the future probability of downside volatility (risk).

Insider Trading Activity:

Purchase activity of an insider’s own stock filtered by proprietary parameters to scrub noisy data.

Insight:

Executive-level sentiment is an indicator of near-term term financial market risk.

- Low executive sentiment suggests a high level of risk

- High executive sentiment suggests a low level of risk

Scale:

A ratio of current insider trading activity in relation to historical patterns.

- (0 to ∞) with a median measure of 1

- Below 1 implies an above normal level of risk

- Above 1 implies a below normal level of risk

Frequency:

CDT updates this metric daily and historically been subject swift and possibly extreme shifts.

*This webpage is updated monthly and provides just a snapshot of the most recent month-end.

Disclosures

This presentation does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. The publisher of this report, CDT Capital Management, LLC (“CDT”) is not a registered investment advisor. Additionally, the presentation does not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy interests in CDT’s advised fund, CDT Capital VNAV, LLC (“The Fund”) or related entities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Any offer or solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in the Fund or related entities will only be made by means of delivery of a detailed Term Sheet, Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement and Subscription Agreement, which collectively contain a description of the material terms (including, without limitation, risk factors, conflicts of interest and fees and charges) relating to such investment and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by applicable law. You are cautioned against using this information as the basis for making a decision to purchase any security.

Certain information, opinions and statistical data relating to the industry and general market trends and conditions contained in this presentation were obtained or derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable, but CDT or related entities make any representation that such information is accurate or complete. You should not rely on this presentation as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. To the extent that you rely on this presentation in connection with any investment decision, you do so at your own risk. This presentation does not purport to be complete on any topic addressed. The information in this presentation is provided to you as of the date(s) indicated, and CDT intends to update the information after its distribution, even in the event that the information becomes materially inaccurate. Certain information contained in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been audited or verified by a third party. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to different results, and such differences may be material.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.