CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - January 2023: Below Normal Sentiment

Feb. 01, 2023 10:10 PM ET
Summary

  • The consensus amongst Wall Street strategists painted a bleak picture for the start of 2023. Bank of America reported that the public outflows from equity funds reached an all-time high.
  • Insiders, however, took the other side of that trade and did something bold in the face of such dim prospects - they bought their stock.
  • In February, the script has flipped. Recently, insider sentiment has soured as the market has rallied, and right now, public sentiment is borderline exuberant.

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - After buying the December market rut, insiders shunned the January rally

CDT insider sentiment ratio

Fasten your seatbelts

After a blistering +6.3% windfall in January, it may be difficult to imagine just how negative public sentiment was at the end of 2022. Spurned by a -4.9% December market rut to conclude a difficult year, the consensus amongst Wall Street strategists

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

