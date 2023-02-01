PTC Inc. (PTC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 10:02 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)
PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Shimao - Head of Investor Relations

Jim Heppelmann - Chief Executive Officer

Kristian Talvitie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Broome - Mizuho Securities

Tyler Radke - Citi

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Adam Borg - Stifel

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the PTC 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation the conference will be open for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Shimao

Good afternoon. Thank you, Rob and welcome to PTC's first quarter 2023 conference call. On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer; and Mike DiTullio, President of our Digital Thread Group.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com. During this call, PTC will be making forward-looking statements including guidance as to future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in PTC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as well as in today's press release.

The forward-looking statements including guidance provided during this call are valid only as of today's date, February

