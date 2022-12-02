Nikada

The case for pure-play exposure to Chinese consumer discretionary names has become a lot more compelling following a slew of positive data points pre and post-Lunar New Year ('LNY'). Investors looking to capitalize on the consumption-led rebound would do well to consider the Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) as a vehicle for low-cost exposure. Beyond the likely LNY-driven pull forward in demand into Q1 2023, the overall 2023 outlook is favorable as well. Having built up significant excess savings throughout last year amid COVID-zero restrictions and an asset price downturn, Chinese households are long overdue for a 'revenge spending' spree. Expect a 'catch-up' in EPS revisions for the year in the coming weeks, as consensus factors in the strong Lunar New Year data, potentially driving the next leg of the rally in Chinese consumer equities (and, by extension, CHIQ).

Fund Overview – A Relatively Low-Cost China Consumer Play

The Global X China Consumer ETF tracks, before fees and expenses, the overall performance of the MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index. This means the fund's investments are limited to large- and mid-cap equities within the Chinese consumer discretionary sector (as defined by the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)). The ETF held net assets of $375m at the time of writing and charges a 0.65% expense ratio (mainly management fees).

Global X

Per the latest factsheet, the ETF has its largest exposure to Internet Retail stocks (26.6%), followed by Motor Vehicles (19.0%) and Apparel/Footwear (10.9%). In total, the largest three industries have a 56.5% allocation, generally consistent with prior years.

Global X

Of note, the fund's four largest holdings all operate in the e-commerce space. Leader Alibaba Group (BABA) has the highest allocation at 10.2%, followed by China's other e-commerce leader JD.com (JD) (8.0%), 'group buying' e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (PDD) (7.8%), and consumer/retail shopping platform Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (7.6%). Outside of e-commerce, the largest holdings are China's largest fast-food restaurant company Yum China (YUMC), at 4.4%, and Chinese auto manufacturer BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), at 4.2%. The portfolio is composed of 75 stocks, but with the top ten holdings accounting for ~56% of the overall portfolio and the top four (all e-commerce names) accounting for ~33%, this is a fairly concentrated portfolio.

Global X

On a YTD basis, the ETF has returned 10.5% and has appreciated in value by 38.7% since its inception in 2009. On an annualized basis, however, the dismal 2022 performance (down 22%) means the fund has compounded at an unremarkable low-single-digit % pace, in line with the index performance (before fees). Still, the fund has outperformed the YTD Chinese equities rebound, running ahead of the US-listed iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) at 9.6% due to its exposure to the consumption theme. Distribution is done on a semi-annual basis, but given the fund has only distributed ~$0.08/share for 2022 out of income (implied ~0.2% yield), this isn't a fund for income investors.

Global X

All Signs Point to a Consumption Rebound Ahead

There's been a lot of talk about a consumer-led recovery in China following the zero COVID 'u-turn,' and I largely agree with the bullish view. I see two legs to the consumption rebound – higher income and a lower savings rate. The latter seems almost inevitable in 2023, following the accumulation of a record level of household savings in 2022.

Bloomberg

The key to unlocking the excess savings will be a consumer sentiment shift – while Q4 2022 numbers were affected by COVID restrictions in October/November and peak COVID case numbers in December, the setup for Q1 2023 is a lot more favorable heading into a restriction-free Lunar New Year. The shape of the US household recovery offers useful precedent – having accumulated >$2tn of excess savings, consumer spending accelerated post-reopening, driving a significant savings drawdown in the following years. Expect a similar release in excess savings catalyzed by the Lunar New Year celebrations in late January.

Yahoo Finance

The case for a post-Lunar New Year rebound is further supported by recent data points coinciding with the New Year, most of which signal a significant rebound in underlying activity. For instance, passenger data across railways, roads, waterways, and civil aviation from the Chinese transportation ministry suggest Chinese New Year's Eve saw 26m trips (up >50% YoY). While overall nationwide rail and road passenger trips remain below pre-COVID levels, the swift rebound during the Lunar New Year golden week bodes well for an accelerated Spring Festival travel rush this year. Also worth noting is the increased estimates of nationwide sales revenue during the period – per VAT invoice data from the Chinese State Taxation Administration, consumption-related sectors are already pacing at +12.2% YoY during the golden week and +12.4% relative to the pre-COVID levels.

A Near-Term Consumption Boost Will Have Favorable Spillover Effects

Beyond the immediate boost to consumption spending post-COVID, the key to sustained growth is the extent to which the release of excess savings filter through to the second leg of consumption, income growth. The first channel to consider is employment - more spending should create more employment opportunities and, in turn, drive higher wages throughout the economy, particularly among lower-income groups. For the higher-income demographic and asset owners, the pace of a property market recovery (if it materializes) will be just as important to gauge the sustainability of the consumption rebound.

Thus far, all signs point to a better outlook - the PBoC is doing its part by continuing its easing policy, while the government is ramping up fiscal stimulus to support housing and overall employment. Having cut EPS estimates by a mid-teens % through October last year, consensus estimates have only just begun to be revised upward; with the last EPS upgrade only at +2% through November, the bar is still low, and I wouldn't be surprised to see higher revisions coming off a strong Lunar New Year.

Reuters

Gain Low-Cost Exposure to the Consumption-Led Rebound

With the post-COVID Chinese consumer recovery in full swing, as demonstrated by the Lunar New Year momentum, the YTD rally in the Global X China Consumer ETF likely still has legs. Backed by substantial excess household savings in 2022, the accelerated rebound in consumer activity in early 2023 could clear the path for significant EPS growth revisions sooner rather than later.

In addition to the cyclical 'revenge spending' theme, it is also worth remembering that China's massive middle class is still growing and should support secular consumption growth. In the likely case that this initial surge in pent-up consumer spending filters through the economy, expect the second leg of the consumption function, income growth, to improve alongside employment. Alongside policy support and monetary easing, the path to an accelerated consumption-led growth algorithm is clear. All in all, given its relatively low expense ratio and pure-play exposure to the increasingly bullish China consumer theme (mainly via A and H-shares), Global X China Consumer ETF presents a compelling portfolio addition.