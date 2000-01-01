Big Tech Earnings Preview - Google, Apple, And Amazon

Feb. 01, 2023 11:59 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL
Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
Marketplace

Summary

  • The mega cap stocks are offering rare and deep discounts.
  • We believe it’s prudent to watch these names closely, as generally speaking, they have strong balance sheets, healthy margins and defensible competitive positioning.
  • Below we discuss the nuances to each company’s fundamentals. It can take a lot of data to draw conclusions during a time of market uncertainty.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Tech Insider Network get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial View of City Network of Beijing Skyline

AerialPerspective Works

The mega cap stocks are offering rare and deep discounts since Amazon (AMZN) is trading 47% off its all-time high. Similarly, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is trading significantly lower to its historical average valuation.

We believe it’s prudent

Revenue Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Cloud Growth rates

Twitter

EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Total Return

YCharts

YTD Total return

YCharts

P/S Ratio

YCharts

P/E Ratio

YCharts

FCF

YCharts

Operating Margin

YCharts

Check out my premium service "Tech Insider Research" 

Providing high conviction analysis to give your tech portfolio an edge.

Most analysts on Seeking Alpha are financial analysts who only study balance sheets and technical charts yet know very little about technology. The issue is this provides no competitive edge as everyone has access to the exact same information.

Based in San Francisco, I have analyzed thousands of companies in the private and public technology sector, and outperform due to hands-on experience with tech products. My analysis is the most in-depth you will find in tech.  

For more information, please click here.

This article was written by

Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
12.02K Followers
High conviction analysis to give your tech portfolio a competitive edge

Beth Kindig is the CEO and Lead Tech Analyst for the I/O Fund and Tech Insider Network, delivering weekly in-depth tech stock analysis to her free newsletter subscribers. 

No matter where you are in your investing journey, Tech Insider Network has the plan for you. For weekly stock updates and monthly stock picks, join our Essentials plan. If you're looking to take your investing to the next level and receive real-time trade notifications, a fully transparent portfolio, weekly webinars with our portfolio manager, and more, learn about our Advanced plan. 

I/O Fund has cumulative audited results of 141%, beating Ark and other leading active tech funds over four audit periods in 2020 and 2021.

Beth has over ten years of experience in competitive and product analysis in the tech industry dating back to 2011. Her experience comes from a decade of analyzing tech companies, tech products, and startups, and when tech overtook oil in 2010 as the world’s most valuable industry, Beth was at the forefront of this change in Silicon Valley. Beth's tech conference appearances date back to 2014 and her analysis began garnering press in the same year. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks and offers weekly free analysis that leverages her ten years of experience in the private markets.

She cares deeply about individual investors having access to the same quality of information as institutions -- especially in regards to the tech industry -- and utilizes both fundamental and technical research to understand and navigate both bull and bear markets. Beth uses a unique methodology to carefully form a thesis and this has placed her on the map as one of the best tech analysts in the market. This is not a methodology that the traditionally trained can learn or repeat. Her results and quality of analysis speaks for itself.

MEDIA APPEARANCES:

Kindig has spoken at many tech conferences, including the Android Developers Conference, GamesBeat, Advertising Week NYC, Tech Week Chicago, and BlackHat. She has been published in Forbes, MarketWatch, Venture Beat, MediaPost, AdExchanger, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV Asia, NPR, The Motley Fool podcast, MarketWatch, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.