AerialPerspective Works

The mega cap stocks are offering rare and deep discounts since Amazon (AMZN) is trading 47% off its all-time high. Similarly, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is trading significantly lower to its historical average valuation.

We believe it’s prudent to watch these names closely, as generally speaking, they have strong balance sheets, healthy margins and defensible competitive positioning. This week, the majority of the FAANG stocks will report earnings with Apple (AAPL), Amazon, and Alphabet reporting results AMC on February 02nd.

Microsoft (MSFT) results last week were in line across the board, except the Personal Computing segment reported a slight miss on the top line. Notably, Personal Computing missed this quarter and is causing enough uncertainty that the CFO did not provide a fiscal year guide, which is out of character for Microsoft. Azure posted slightly better-than-expected growth of 38% compared to guidance of 37% -- despite this December quarter beat, Microsoft is forecasting a notable slowdown in Azure to 31% to 30% -- or an 8-point deceleration sequentially.

With an eye toward fundamentals, Microsoft’s report is likely to be a reflection of what’s to come. Over this past year, Microsoft was one of the strongest FAAMGs due to its ability to drive down costs for enterprises, yet even this advantage is beginning to erode. According to Satya Nadella on the December quarter earnings call: “There is only one law of gravity that I think all of us are subject to, which is inflation-adjusted economic growth."

In other words, even the best companies and strong growth will slow down the longer inflation remains high. As investors, it’s not our job to control inflation or the Fed’s response, rather, we should be seeking out the highest quality companies and determining when they may bottom. Due to the market being forward-looking, the time to do that research is now with the goal of building long-term positions throughout 2023.

Below, we discuss the nuances to each company’s fundamentals. It can take a lot of data to draw conclusions during a time of market uncertainty. We’ve bolded what we think are the most important takeaways.

Revenue Estimates for the next four quarters

Seeking Alpha

Apple’s Q3 revenue grew by 8.1% YoY to $90.15 billion. Its revenue in Q4 is expected to fall 1.53% YoY to $122.05 billion and the analysts have lowered their estimates by 0.83% in the past month. Apple’s revenue decline will be the first since the March 2019 quarter. The consumer weakness might weigh on the upcoming results along with Covid-related production delays in China.

Apple was the only one among the three companies to beat on the top-line and bottom-line estimates in Q3.

Looking forward, in Q1, the revenue is expected to grow 0.36% YoY to $97.63 billion and grow 4.5% and 4.7% in the following quarters. This will mark another weak growth quarter for Apple although we’ve argued in the past, the stock should be viewed as a value stock when we said “Apple has been very consistent with its margins and cash flows.”

Amazon’s Q3 revenue grew by 14.7% YoY to $127.1 billion. The more important news was that Amazon offered weak Q4 guidance of $140 billion to $148 billion, which was well below the analysts' estimate of $155.37 billion at the time of Q3 results, and this led to the stock selling off after the report.

Analyst consensus is for revenue growth of 6.03% YoY to $145.70 billion. With that said, pending no more surprises come Thursday, Amazon’s growth should incrementally improve over the next four quarters.

Alphabet’s Q3 revenue grew by 6.1% YoY to $69.09 billion. Analyst consensus expects Q4 revenue growth of 1.54% YoY for revenue of $76.49 billion. The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said in the Q3 earnings call:

“Our financial results for the third quarter reflect healthy fundamental growth in Search and momentum in Cloud. Our reported results reflect the effect of foreign exchange. The growth in our advertising revenues was also impacted by lapping last year’s elevated growth levels and the challenging macro climate.”

Similar to Amazon, Alphabet is expected to incrementally improve revenue growth throughout 2023. Due to Azure’s deceleration, there will be emphasis on both AWS and Google Cloud revenue. Notably, Google Cloud accelerated last quarter while both AWS and Azure decelerated.

Twitter

Adjusted EPS estimates for the next four quarters

Seeking Alpha

Apple’s bottom line continues to shine with minimal contraction compared to its peers. Although a return to bottom line growth is forecast for Q3 for many of the FAAMG stocks, it will greatly depend on what is stated on the upcoming earnings calls including the fiscal year guides. Microsoft pulling fiscal year guidance with only two quarters left in its fiscal year is a great example of how quickly things can change. As stated, it’s out of character for Microsoft to not guide for fiscal year, yet due to unique levers that Microsoft can pull, the company expects its operating margins to remain consistent.

EPS Overview:

Apple’s Q3 adj. EPS came at $1.29. Analysts expect adj. EPS of $1.96 in the next quarter.

Amazon’s adj. EPS came at $0.28 in Q3 and beat estimates by 35.5%. They expect Q4 adj. EPS of $0.17 and have lowered estimates by 12.5% in the past month.

Alphabet’s Q3 adj. EPS came at $1.06 and missed estimates by 16%. The analysts expect Q4 adj. EPS to be $1.20.

Apple is the only company on the list that has not announced job cuts.

Price Action and Valuation Overview:

YCharts

Apple stock has the highest return of 84% in the past three years, as can be seen in the above chart for the period from 01/29/2020 till 01/27/2023. Alphabet has a return of 38% and Amazon has a return of 10%.

YCharts

YTD Amazon has the highest return of 23%, compared to 12% for Alphabet, and 10% for Apple.

P/S and P/E Ratio

YCharts

Apple has a P/S ratio of 5.92, compared to 4.69 for Alphabet, and 2.11 for Amazon. Apple has a five-year average P/S ratio of 5.57, compared to 6.41 for Alphabet, and 3.71 for Amazon.

YCharts

Amazon has a P/E ratio of 94.84, compared to 23.40 for Apple, and 19.77 for Alphabet. Amazon has a five-year average P/E ratio of 97.10, compared to 24.05 for Apple, and 30.99 for Alphabet.

Free Cash Flow Margin

YCharts

Alphabet and Apple have the highest free cash flow margin of 23.27% and 23.12%, respectively.

Operating Margin

YCharts

Apple has the highest operating margin of 27.62%, followed by Alphabet with an operating margin of 24.80%. Amazon’s margins have declined from 5.29% to 1.99% during this period, while Apple’s operating margin rose from 22.04% to 27.62% and Alphabet’s from 19.38% to 24.80%.

Analyst Notes:

We have bolded quantitative takeaways from the analyst comments.

Ahead of Apple's quarterly results, Credit Suisse maintains its quarter estimates including revenue of $121.6B and EPS of $1.92, which the firm lowered on December 9 primarily for iPhone shortages. Further, Credit Suisse sees potential upside to its estimates which are below the Street given weakening of the USD throughout the quarter which benefits revenue from a translation perspective and could benefit margins given Apple raised pricing in many countries as an offset to the strong dollar; and Q1 2022 is a relatively easy comp as quarterly results were constrained by over $6B of backlog including iPhone, Mac and iPad. The firm has an Outperform rating on the shares with a price target of $184.

With Apple's shares up 12% year-to-date and signs of increasing consumer demand weakness, Wells Fargo is near-term cautious on the name into the company's upcoming Q1 earnings. The firm moves 2023 revenue and EBIT estimates to 5%/8% below Street, respectively. Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $185.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju raised the firm's price target on Amazon.com to $171 from $142 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm believes Amazon can drive the most efficiency over time in shipping costs, and thinks 2023 will mark the moderation of Shipping Cost inefficiencies - from an operational perspective, this will mean less miles driven per package as well as more packages per delivery run; from a financial perspective, this will show up in the form of slower Shipping Cost versus gross merchandise value growth.

After conducting a deep dive on Alphabet, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill remains tactically cautious in the near term given intensifying macro headwinds, but sees attractive value for "investors looking past the looming recession." The stock currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple "materially below" its historical average and "not far from the 7x trough hit in '08 and '12," Jefferies tells investors. The firm, which expects the stock to rebound ahead of revenues, as it did during '08-'09 Great Financial Crisis, calls out easing comps, possible further cost actions and share buybacks as potential catalysts past the near-term macro hit. Jefferies kept Buy rating and $125 price target on Alphabet shares.

Royston Roche, Equity Analyst at the Tech Insider Network, contributed to this article.