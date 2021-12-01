Leon Neal

I can't believe we're in February already, and the market has rallied strongly to start off the year. While this may leave many value investors disheartened, it's worth reminding that it's a market for stocks rather than the stock market.

This brings me to defensive companies, and specifically defense contractors, which are likely the "ultimate" defensive plays for a portfolio. This segment has not seen the takeoff that many tech stocks have seen, and in the case of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), the stock has actually declined materially in value to start the new year.

As shown below, NOC has dropped by 18% since the start of the year, and currently trades at levels not seen since April of last year. In this article, I highlight why enterprising investors may want to buy the drop on this moat-worthy company.

NOC Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why NOC?

Northrop Grumman is one of the world's largest aeronautics, space, and defense companies, providing advanced technologies and systems for customers in the defense, intelligence, and even commercial customers. Its products and solutions include the fuselage for the massive F-35 fighter jet program, piloted and autonomous flight systems, missile systems, and space sensors and satellites.

NOC is evolving with the times, by making significant investments in areas such as cyber security, unmanned systems, and space capabilities, positioning it with a runway (pun intended) for growth. Additionally, Northrop Grumman has been expanding its presence in international markets, which has helped to diversify its revenue stream and reduce its dependence on any one market.

NOC's diversification plus its close alignment with the government makes it far more recession resistant than a traditional industrial company. As shown below, NOC has seen a fairly strong revenue and EBITDA margin growth trajectory over the past decade.

NOC Revenue & Margin (YCharts)

Plus, its built-up knowledge base and specialization also translates to higher profitability. This is reflected by NOC's A grade for Profitability. As shown below, NOC generates EBITDA and Net Income margins that are well above the sector median for the Industrials sector.

NOC Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, NOC continues to demonstrate strong operating fundamentals, with robust sales growth of 16% YoY during the fourth quarter. Even more impressive is NOC's ending Q4 backlog of $79 billion, which is more than double its annual sales. This was driven by increasing demand and growth in global defense budgets, giving NOC a strong line of sight on future revenues.

Looking ahead, NOC should continue to benefit from supplying the U.S. government with arms which are being delivered to the ongoing war effort in Ukraine. Plus, NOC has plenty of growth opportunities in space systems, as this market remains largely untapped and includes commercial customers such as Amazon (AMZN). This is supported by management's comments outlining NOC's progress during the recent conference call:

As our customers look to expand their resilient national security space capabilities, these programs leverage our advanced space solutions for low earth orbit and showcase our ability to compete and win programs across a range of missions. We also completed over 40 successful launch and space missions in the year, exemplifying our end-to-end capabilities in the space market and our ability to perform at scale. Further, our solid rocket boosters helped propel NASA's base launch system as part of the Artemis 1 mission with the largest human-rated solid rocket boosters ever built. We also received a $2 billion award for GEM 63 solid rocket boosters in support of Amazon's Project Kuiper. Together, SLS and Kuiper validate the robust investments that we've made in solid rocket motor capabilities.

Meanwhile, NOC maintains a solid BBB+ rated balance sheet. It also pays a 1.6% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 26% payout ratio, and comes with a 12% 5-year dividend CAGR and 17 years of consecutive growth, putting it well on track to becoming a dividend aristocrat.

Admittedly, NOC's dividend yield is low for income-oriented investors. However, the stock should be thought of as being a total returns story, as management has also allocated capital towards share buybacks, which are more tax efficient for most investors. As shown below, NOC has retired 11% of its share count over the past 5 years alone.

NOC Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Turning to valuation, NOC may seem pricey at the current price of $442 with a forward PE of 20.0. However, I find it to be reasonably attractive, considering that management expects a 20% compound annual growth in its multi-year cash flow outlook. Plus, analysts expect 10% to 12% annual EPS in 2024-2025, and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $516. This translates to a potential 18% total return in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Northrop Grumman is well-positioned to benefit from higher global defense spending, and its resilience in the face of economic downturns makes it an attractive long-term investment. Moreover, its space programs give it a strong avenue for growth, and this is supported by its very strong backlog. Lastly, the recent material drop in NOC's share price gives total return investors an excellent opportunity to add to this quality name.