Buyout From Ipsen: Do Not Underestimate The Value Of Albireo's Contingent Value Right

Feb. 02, 2023 7:30 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO), IPSEF, IPSEY
Summary

  • The backbone of the Albireo is Bylvay, a product in a platform already approved in one indication and expected to be approved in two significant larger indications.
  • Ipsen recognizes the huge potential and is offering $42 plus a $10 CVR to acquire Albireo. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
  • In addition to Bylvay, Ipsen will also benefit from the early stage compounds with unique mechanism of action and the established sales infrastructure.
  • The CVR offers an opportunity to investors who are willing to take the risk.

Successful career takeoff. Business concept.

SvetaZi

I have highlighted Albireo's undervaluation and potential in numerous Seeking Alpha articles over the past few months. The A-Team has done a remarkable job over the past few years. In addition to the approval of Bylvay in PFIC in

Logo of Albireo Pharma

Logo of Albireo Pharma (Source: Company Homepage)

Albireo is very well positioned to unlock multiple near term growth drivers

Albireo is very well positioned to unlock multiple near term growth drivers (Source: Company Presentation)

Overall, 5 companies were interested in pursuing potential transactions with Albireo.

Overall, 5 companies were interested in pursuing potential transactions with Albireo. (Source: Author's Chart)

Possible scenarios and the impact on the NPV of the CVR

Possible scenarios and the impact on the NPV of the CVR (Source: Author's Chart)

The elements of Albireo as a company

The elements of Albireo as a company (Source: Author's Chart)

Albireo is only at the beginning of sales success

Albireo is only at the beginning of sales success (Source: Author's Chart (with company filings))

Centerview selected a reference range of 5.0x to 9.5x derived from the selected precedent transactions

Centerview selected a reference range of 5.0x to 9.5x derived from the selected precedent transactions (Source: Company filings)

