The Fed Opts For A 25bp Rate Rise, With At Least One More Hike To Come

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate range 25bp to 4.5-4.75% and indicated it isn’t finished yet.
  • With the economy losing momentum, the jobs market showing tentative signs of cooling and inflation on a downward path, we expect one final 25bp hike in March.
  • Recessionary forces will then make the case for rate cuts later in the year.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist; Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas; & Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Fed keeps hiking despite positive signs on inflation

