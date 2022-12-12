Make Good Money In 2023 With These Stocks

Feb. 02, 2023 1:21 AM ETCPE, PR, VTLE
Atticvs Research profile picture
Atticvs Research
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Investors can make solid profits by playing the big macro picture.
  • Timing is important; when to buy, when to sell and when to stay out of the market.
  • Small-cap stocks are poised to perform strongly in H1 2023.
  • Be wary of resurgent inflation in H2 2023, but that too will throw up more bargains.

Young Business Children Make Faces Holding Lots of Money

RichVintage

Introduction

Most stock gains and losses come from macro trends, rather than from company specific events. So, get the big picture correct and the rest will look after itself. But such an approach isn’t easy. It requires a lot of patience and periodically investors may

This article was written by

Atticvs Research profile picture
Atticvs Research
1.29K Followers
Atticvs (a pseudonym), has been an active stock market investor since 1980. For the past 20 years he has managed portfolios full-time for himself as well as for family and a small group of friends. His investment returns have been substantially higher than the overall market averages. He is a strong advocate of fundamental analysis and discounted valuations allied to a clear understanding of macro economic issues, business trends and stock market drivers. During a period of 25 years prior to managing investments full-time, he held senior finance, funding and mergers & acquisitions positions with NYSE, Nasdaq and other companies with operations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, as well as in the USA and spent extensive time working and/or living in each of these regions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPE, VTLE, PR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.