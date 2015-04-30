Fed Delivers Another Quarter-Point Rate Hike, Signals More To Come

  • How many more Fed rate hikes to come?
  • What the U.S. bond market is saying about the economy.
  • Outlook for the US dollar.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a quarter-point hike in an effort to tamp down on inflation and signaled further increases at upcoming meetings. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Marple, Senior Economist at TD, about the outlook for rates and the U.S. economy.

