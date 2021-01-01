Marten Transport: Sturdy Business Leads To Sturdy 2022 Results

Feb. 02, 2023 1:56 AM ETMarten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
341 Followers

Summary

  • Marten Transport reports an EPS of $0.31, which is $0.01 higher than last year and revenue beat expectations by $4.43 million to $322.58M.
  • Through its diversified business platforms, the company has been increasing top and bottom line performance consecutively since 2018, irrespective of the numerous market environment challenges.
  • Cautious of the looming recessionary environment, continued labour shortages, and increased expenses cutting into net income in Q4 2022.

Semi Trucks on Bridge

shaunl

Trucking industry stock Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) quoted Benjamin Franklin in their Q4 2022 presentation, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” The business has improved its top and bottom line results every year since 2018, remaining stable irrespective of the

graph

One-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

map

Business platform overview (investor presentation 2023)

table

Growing financial results (Investor presentation 2023)

image

New facility (Investor presentation 2023)

graph

Annual financial trend overview (marketscreener.com)

table

Segment overview (freightwaves.com)

slide

Net Capital Expenditure (Investor presentation 2023)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
341 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.