Royal Caribbean: Big Opportunity Amid Return To Profitability

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
923 Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean is on track to return to profitability in 2023, with analysts projecting positive EPS for the first time in three years and revenue levels higher than in 2019.
  • The pandemic-induced slowdown led to a collapse in cruise line revenues in 2020 and 2021, causing players like RCL to increase debt to survive.
  • With an industry-wide recovery underway and a return to profitability around the corner, the debt concerns are proving to be unfounded.
  • RCL is attractively valued with its P/S being more than 50% lower than its 5-year average despite revenues expected to surpass pre-pandemic records.
  • The company is up 33% YTD but could register more gains as the industry continues to recover amid high consumer demand and expectations that a recession will be avoided.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Jewel Of The Seas ship

Marina113

This is the best January for US stocks since 2019 thanks to falling inflation and investors' pricing in a pause in interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 as respectively represented by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (

SPY and QQQ YTD performance

Seeking Alpha

RCL Market Cap Over 5 years

RCL Market Cap Over 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

