Exxon Mobil: Not Much Gas Left In The Tank

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.19K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil delivered record results for earnings, operating, and free cash flows in FY 2022.
  • Exxon Mobil’s Q4’22 dividend raise was a disappointment considering the firm’s free cash flow prowess.
  • Shares are more likely to go down than up.

ExxonMobil"s Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana, USA

JHVEPhoto

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released a strong earnings sheet for Q4'22 which showed unprecedented profitability for the largest American oil major. Exxon Mobil's operations generated $55.7B in earnings, $76.8B in operating cash flow and $62.1B in free cash flow, which were records for the

Source: ExxonMobil

Source: Exxon Mobil

Source: ExxonMobil

Source: Exxon Mobil

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.19K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.