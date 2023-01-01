Alina Rudya/Bell Collective/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Summary

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has bounced from its 6-month lows and set new highs after it caught a strong bid into the new year [Exhibit 1]. Here I'll run through what the market generated data is saying, the key findings from this, and our recommendations regarding future price action. Net-net, we believe there's scope to harvest a percentage of upside in the near term; however, looking to a longer horizon, for longer term traders/investors, we recommend DRIO as a hold.

Exhibit 1. DRIO 6-month price evolution

Data: Updata

DRIO advanced technical analysis

DRIO broke out from a long-term resistance channel in January and has finished above the trend line the last 4 weeks. It has yet to extend the rally, however. It crossed both the 50DMA and 250DMA at this juncture, whilst the 50DMA has crossed above the longer term MA as well. Weekly volume trends have been unsupportive as well, illustrating a lack of demand at the current price levels, unchanged from longer-term range [Exhibit 2].

Exhibit 2. Breakout above 50-250DMA, rate of change stalled with weak support from volume

Data: Updata

This is supported by the fact weekly money flows into DRIO equity have slowed in pace after a period of heavy outflows across the back end of FY22 [Exhibit 3]. Still, investors were net buyers of DRIO in January, a fact that's helped drive the price action in the new year. In fact, the inflows have come off such a heavy period of supply, that the newfound demand saw the stock run up the page in near-vertical fashion. On this, further inflows are likely to result in another re-rating to the upside, by estimation, with the opposite scenario likely to push the stock back to range. We are keeping a close eye on this for a reversal either way.

Exhibit 3. Sudden reversal of money flows correlating to high rate of change in the DRIO price action

Data: Updata

The question then turns to the type of buyer that's participated in the new year rally for DRIO. We found that retail demand has been principally behind the sharp reversal, evidenced by the positive volume index ("PVI") in Exhibit 4. Meanwhile, the negative volume index ("NVI") - that shows the level of institutions/funds/large accounts buying - has curled up only marginally relative to the PVI. This coincides with the longer-term downtrend in the NVI since October.

Keep in mind that funds and institutions have to allocate positions over an extended period of time, at small increments - as a percentage of the daily liquidity actually, in dollar terms. Moreover, they typically enter long or size up on low-volume days. Hence, we'd ideally see the NVI ticking up over time, or at the same gradient as the price line. Hence, this tells us that it's been primarily retail flows driving the recent upside.

Exhibit 4. Retail flows driving the January rally

Data: Updata

If it's not institutional inflows driving upside, then the next question we have to answer relates to where we currently sit within the trend. This depends on the time horizon. Inspecting the daily cloud chart, that looks out to the coming weeks, the trend is still bullish above the cloud, with the lagging line in close pursuit. It broke through the cloud top in January, and the cloud indicator switched to bullish at the same time. Support is currently at ~$4.10, and looks to reset to ~$5.10 by the end of February. Hence, it could be bullish with a bounce from this level in February.

Exhibit 5. Bullish above the cloud, could test support of $5.10 by mid-February

[Note: daily cloud chart]

Data: Updata

Looking at the weekly chart, that looks to the next few months, the trend is still bearish below the cloud. The lagging line is still well below the cloud base, and the price line is testing the cloud base. On balance, volume has trended lower in tandem with the directional price trend, and this tells us DRIO has a ways to go to revert to a longer-term uptrend.

Exhibit 6. Bearish below cloud on weekly chart, yet to revert to long-term uptrend

Data: Updata

Suggested price range looking ahead

We then examined the market generated data by removing the market noise. Looking at the market profile for the past 2 weeks, that removes time, etc., we see heavy buying activity over the past 2 weeks around the $5.50 zones [Exhibit 7]. The point of control has pulled back to this level, indicating that the market has found equilibrium at this point. Meanwhile, the value area has extended to $5.80, although demand has been weak at these levels. This aligns with the support levels identified above.

Exhibit 7. Market profile illustrating equilibrium ~$5.50 zone

Data: Updata

As such, we have upside targets of $6.45, ~16.4% upside potential at the time of writing. This doesn't pique our interest, being that there's more selective opportunities available within our coverage universe.

Exhibit 8. Upside targets to $6.45

Data: Updata

In short

Despite rallying to new highs in January, our findings suggest there's little data available right now to indicate this can continue over a longer-term horizon. Until this data arrives, we advocate DRIO is a hold.