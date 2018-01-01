Cameco Is Now Well Positioned To Become A Significant Nuclear Supplier

Feb. 02, 2023 2:54 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABBU, BBU.UN:CA, BEP, BEP.UN:CA
Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
408 Followers

Summary

  • Cameco and Brookfield Renewable form a Partnership to acquire the Westinghouse Electric nuclear business.
  • Cameco adds a world class nuclear supplier to their uranium and nuclear fuel business.
  • Nuclear offers carbon free electricity generation. This is the driver for nuclear growth.
  • Cameco will own a minority share of 49% of Westinghouse Electric.

Ikata nuclear power plant (Ehime Prefecture) in Japan

paprikaworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) - NYSE, (TSX:CCO:CA) - Toronto exchange, a Canadian uranium mining company, has announced that it will enter into an agreement with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to

Revenue table

CCJ Revenue (CCJ 2021 Annual Report)

5 yar stock price

Fidelity Investments

CCJ Uranium revenue

CCJ 2021 Annual Report

Uranium prices

CCJ 2021 Annual Report

Worldwide nuclear plants

CCJ 2021 Annual Report and IAEA

Nuclear plants under construction

CCJ 2021 Annual Report and IAEA

This article was written by

Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
408 Followers
Technical/quantitative and MBA academic background. 50 years of investing my own portfolio which includes equities, mutual funds, bonds, ETFs, special situations, REITs and real estate. Have provided Angel funding. Analyzed, developed and managed numerous new businesses and products in both a large company-$2B and a small organization-$150M.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: These are my researched personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.