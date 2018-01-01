paprikaworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) - NYSE, (TSX:CCO:CA) - Toronto exchange, a Canadian uranium mining company, has announced that it will enter into an agreement with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to acquire 49% of Westinghouse Electric, the world's leading supplier of commercial nuclear service and fuel. Cameco management's decision is based upon their view that nuclear power is required for climate decarbonization.

Details of the acquisition benefits are below from a Seeking Alpha release (with edits).

"Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) with its institutional partners has agreed to sell Westinghouse Electric Co., its nuclear technology services operation, to an investor group led by Cameco (CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) for ~$8B. The total price includes proceeds from the sale of a non-core asset that's expected to be received before the Westinghouse sale closes. When combined with distributions received to date, BBU's expected proceeds will equate to about 6x its invested capital, a 60% internal rate of return, and a $4.5B of total profit. The company expects to generate ~$1.8B in proceeds from the sale of its 44% stake in Westinghouse. The deal is expected to close in H2 2023. BEP, with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in the venture to buy Westinghouse, and CCJ will own the remaining 49%. The total enterprise value for Westinghouse is $7.875B. The company's existing debt structure will remain in place, leaving an estimated $4.5B equity cost to the partnership. That means BEP and its institutional partners' equity cost will be ~$2.3B and CCJ's will be ~$2.2B. While CCJ has available liquidity and committed financing facilities to support the transaction to acquire a 49% stake in Westinghouse, it will pursue a permanent financing mix of capital sources of cash, debt, and equity to preserve its balance sheet and ratings strength. In September, CCJ filed for a US$1.5B shelf offering."

CCJ is a nuclear fuel supplier. Its operations include uranium mining and production, uranium exploration, uranium conversion (a process needed to make natural uranium usable in nuclear power plants) and fuel fabrication for Canadian reactors. The acquisition of Westinghouse expands CCJ's nuclear footprint and business.

The short-term effect is a benefit from Westinghouse's recurring service and fuel fabrication business. In a longer term the world will most likely have more operating nuclear plants.

Let's examine CCJ's current financial status and the status of nuclear worldwide in order to gain insight into benefits for CCJ.

Cameco Background

Headquarter in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, CCJ spans the nuclear fuel cycle. They have uranium mines in Canada, the US, and Kazakhstan (40% interest). Prior to the acquisition of the Westinghouse, uranium production was key to their strategy. Now overall nuclear growth is as important.

CCJ has two business segments: uranium and fuel services. CCJ is a mid-cap stock with revenues of $1.5 B in 2021 ($1.8 B in 2020) and a market cap of $11.6 B. From their 2021 Annual Report, the 2021 revenue split was:

CCJ Revenue (CCJ 2021 Annual Report)

Nearly one-half of the business is in the US and Canada.

The P/E is an astonishing 112 due to a tough 2021. Thus 2021 Gross Profit was only $2 M. COVID idled some of their uranium mining with an impact on profit. Two mines, McArthur and Key Lake are back-producing uranium.

Here's the 5-year stock price. Two years ago, it broke out into an upward and volatile pattern.

Fidelity Investments

The price of long-term uranium commitments has not been robust the past two years as noted below, although the price has increased in 2021 ending the year at $42.75/lb.

CCJ 2021 Annual Report

Low prices and low mining production had a negative financial impact in 2021.

CCJ 2021 Annual Report

A necessary step in the fuel cycle to make uranium usable in a nuclear reactor is to convert it to UF 6 and to enrich it to have a higher concentration of Uranium-235 than that found in nature. CCJ is in the conversion stage and has a 49% interest in an enrichment facility.

CCJ relies on a small number of customers. In 2021 two customers provided 11% of the uranium and fuel services business. I suspect the Canadian CANDU plants provided much of their revenue. There are 31 CANDU reactors operating in the world, 19 in Canada.

With the acquisition of Westinghouse CCJ is now a major player in the commercial nuclear supply chain but keep in mind they only own 49% of Westinghouse. How they report the financial proceeds from the Westinghouse business on their income and balance sheet is important. The relationship between the Canadian dollar and US dollar will affect earnings. Typically, sales of uranium and fuel services are in US dollars while mining cost is in Canadian dollars.

Worldwide Nuclear Plants

There are about 439 operating commercial nuclear plants in the world:

CCJ 2021 Annual Report and IAEA

France has 56 reactors - 13% of the worlds. If all French plants are running they produce 70% of France's electricity. The US has 92 operating commercial nuclear reactors.

And about 50 are under construction:

CCJ 2021 Annual Report and IAEA

The prospects of CCJ and Westinghouse doing business in some of these locations is low, e.g., Russia.

Outside of the US countries are making commitments to build new nuclear plants being driven by decarbonization. The UK currently gets 15% of its electricity from nuclear and has set a goal to triple its nuclear generation output by 2050. They are considering building 'small modular reactors' [SMR] of 300-megawatt electric - MWe, which is about one-third the capacity of a large nuclear plant in service today. The vision is that these plants will be cheaper and faster to build.

Canada and Poland have expressed serious interest in building the SMR's with potential operation in the 2030's. Poland is working with Westinghouse to possibly build three large plants with a capacity of 1000 MWe. The moniker used by Westinghouse for these reactor plants is AP1000. Some media is calling it an 'award' but details have yet to be announced. Operation will not occur until the 2030's however Westinghouse will receive significant revenue during design and construction.

A Swedish company has signed an agreement with General Electric (GE) to explore building SMR's in Scandinavia.

US Nuclear Posture

The current administration is somewhat favorable towards nuclear power generation. The basis is that nuclear power generates electricity that is nearly carbon free. A number of studies continue to show that nuclear is essential in meeting US and worldwide climate goals. Here is one such study.

The Infrastructure Law enacted includes a "Civil Nuclear Credit" program to provide funding for US nuclear power plants that may close prematurely and thus remove a carbon free source of electricity generation. In the US 13 nuclear plants have already closed. As part of Biden's administrations, clean energy push they will provide funding, per an application, to keep a plant open. Diablo Canyon Units 1 and 2, in California, planned to close in '24 and '25. The Department of Energy announced on November 21 that have conditionally awarded the utility that operates Diablo Canyon, Pacific Gas and Electric, $11 Billion to help fund continual operation.

The US and other countries are developing advanced nuclear reactors. These reactors are typically on the small side, but they are being designed to produce higher power per size than current reactors. Thus, the uranium used must be of a higher enrichment via a process called high-assay low-enrichment uranium [HALEU]. The US Department of Energy is providing $700 million in funds to initiate and accelerate supply chains for this critical need to support advanced reactors. A demonstration plant in the US is expected to initially produce HALEU at the end of this year and commercial production in 2024.

There is a lot of research into advanced reactors going on in the US. Activities have been initiated to shut down coal plans and build nuclear plants in their place. While there is discussion on this topic, a company called TerraPower is the only company in the world to have a coal-to-nuclear demonstration project underway in Wyoming. The nuclear plant will be an advanced type unlike those plants currently in service in the US and throughout the world. It is a Natrium reactor (highlighted for those that want to obtain more information about this technology). Although this reactor plant will not be online by the scheduled 2028 date due to the unavailability of HALEU fuel in time design continues.

Also in the mix are Small Modular Reactors, as mentioned above, under development by nuclear equipment suppliers worldwide. As noted above vision is that these small reactors will cost less and have a shorter construction schedule than traditional large plants.

The Department of Energy national labs are doing significant research into the development of advanced reactors. DOE has recently funded a program with Japan to test advanced reactor fuel under postulated accident conditions.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is exploring building new nuclear plants in their service area.

Westinghouse

Westinghouse is the world leader in nuclear power design and service. I previously wrote a Seeking Alpha article about Westinghouse.

Much of their revenue comes from field and engineering service and fuel fabrication. Two new Westinghouse designed plants are under construction by Southern Company, Vogtle 3 & 4. Vogtle had major cost and schedule overruns, but Vogtle 3 will start generating electricity in Q1 '23. Vogtle is an AP1000 plant.

Westinghouse previously provided four of these systems to China which are in operation. Westinghouse will supply technology for two additional reactors in China.

Conclusion

CCJ is now in a position to grow with an expanded portfolio in an environment that is becoming more favorable. But questions remain. What will be the ROIC for the Westinghouse acquisition? While new plants worldwide are under construction, new advanced technologies and small modular reactors are still a few years away. And there are older plants that are nearing the end of their design life. At 49% non-controlling interest in Westinghouse, how will CCJ's portion be controlled with regard to capital allocation and business strategy?

Westinghouse doesn't operate nuclear plants. They design, service and provide fuel fabrication. Since Westinghouse is not in the UF 6 conversion business, the plant owner, an electric utility, buys the Uranium from someone other than Westinghouse. However, perhaps the Cameco/Westinghouse JV could integrate this front-end part of the nuclear fuel cycle and increase revenue and market share.

CCJ does have tailwinds. COVID is behind them, and uranium production is increasing.

At this point, I'm neutral on CCJ but I intend to analyze the results from the February 9 earnings report and conference call and to continue analyzing CCJ as they move forward with the expanded nuclear business.

If you own it, I'd hold it. If you don't own it, further watching and investigating it is recommended. It's a matter of when the environment and market will improve.