U.S. Slowdown Continues, Which Will Hit Jobs

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, but markets are increasingly of the view that the Fed will reverse course and rates will end the year where they started.
  • The Fed continues to fret about inflation, arguing that a tight jobs market leaves open the risk that price pressures could linger.
  • Yesterday’s ISM report suggested that manufacturing employment has stalled while the ADP employment report indicated manufacturing payrolls fell 3,000 as the service sector added 109,000.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Financial markets continue to price interest rate cuts later this year despite the Federal Reserve’s pushback. The labour market looks to be key in determining who will be correct, with Friday’s

+185,000 ING's forecast for January nonfarm payrolls

There are 1.9 job vacancies to every unemployed American

Source: Macrobond, ING

Temporary help leads broader shifts in payrolls (000s)

Source: Macrobond, ING

Comments (1)

