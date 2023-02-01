ARKK Needs To Turn AI Hype Into Profitability

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Generative AI takes center stage as ARK Invest released its "Big Ideas 2023" research piece.
  • ARKK has outperformed the S&P 500 recently, as AI-mania could surpass even the feverish Web3 excitement of 2021.
  • Will ARKK seize the moment and bounce back from its two-year slump, capitalizing on the ChatGPT buzz?
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

ARK Invest CEO/CIO Cathie Wood's flagship ETF: ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), has recovered significantly from its late December lows as risk-on behavior returned to the market.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell & his FOMC colleagues delivered an anticipated 25 bps hike at its

Are you looking to strategically enter the market and optimize gains?

Unlock the key to successful growth stock investments with our expert guidance on identifying lower-risk entry points and capitalizing on them for long-term profits. As a member, you'll also gain access to exclusive resources including:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
21.17K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Unlock the secrets of successful investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular marketplace service - specializing in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the hottest growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.