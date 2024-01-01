Rates Spark: The End Is Near

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • US market rates fell after the Fed decision.
  • This looks more like a market positioning effect than anything specific from the meeting, though, and we can expect some retracement.
  • Both the European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to hike by 50bp today, but the undertones could be quite different.

New Pound Coin and Euro

jax10289

By Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet

Net standalone outcome from the Fed meeting is an excuse for market rates to push higher

The initial impact was upwards pressure on rates - mostly at the front end - and mostly in

US 10-year and 2-year bonds

US Curve Inversion Means Negative Carry For Holders Of Long-End Bonds (Refinitiv, ING)

5-year EUR swap in percentage, Estr; 5-year GBP, Sonia

We Expect More Convergence Of Sterling And Euro Swap Rates After Today's Central Bank Meetings (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.65K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.