Preferred Shares Are Outperforming, It's A Great Time To Exit PFF And The Asset Class

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
109 Followers

Summary

  • Preferred shares have outperformed both equity and treasuries with a higher return and a lower standard deviation than both in 2023.
  • Both history and financial theory show that this is an anomaly.
  • Over time, preferred shares are never the optimal choice to earn excess returns, and they are never the optimal choice to reduce risk.
  • A simple barbell strategy with assets invested in an S&P 500 ETF and a US Treasury ETF should result in superior returns for similar or lower risk.
  • Long-term investors holding preferred shares should use the current strength to re-balance their portfolios. Others should avoid them.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Three years ago, when markets were crashing and friends had seen their Rainy-Day Funds which were invested in Preferred Shares sell off 25%, I wrote an

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
109 Followers
Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.