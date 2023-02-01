Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

In my article "SPY: New Downtrend Or Massive Breakout?" published on December 12, 2022, I outlined my thesis seeing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) being rejected from its converging overhead trend line and most likely facing further short-term weakness. While my hypothesis has been accepted, SPY has now again gained positive momentum and most recently crossed its strong overhead resistances and is now facing a do or die situation, where the index could head for massive gains or be rejected and drop back toward its bottom. In this article, I discuss the most important indicators I consider when taking decisions regarding the SPY, and I examine two strategies addressed to either long-term investors or short-term traders.

An overview of the actual situation

I will first review the most important indicators I observe when evaluating the conditions of the major indexes in the US financial markets. The Market Breadth measured by the MMFI, as a percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving averages [MAV], after dropping temporarily under the 50% mark, has gained positive momentum and stands now at levels observed during the rally in August 2022; while the MMTH, measuring the percentage of stocks above their 200-day MAV, has climbed over the 50% level, and is now heading towards the important 70% participation, a level that is usually recorded in very bullish times.

Author, using TradingView

Both indicators broke out significantly over their long-term EMA200, while the MMFI seems to be extended, the MMTH is showing positive momentum that could hint at a continuation of this trend in the short term. Most of the sectors could achieve a significant reversal in the past month, with the three laggards in a yearly perspective, reporting the biggest gains in the past few weeks, leading the market recovery after being severely sold off during the market downturn.

finviz finviz

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) tends to be moderate in bull markets and higher in bear markets, with spikes reported during periods of extreme uncertainty or unforeseen major events mostly perceived as negative catalysts for the stock market. The indicator has broken under the price level of 20, which has been tendentially its bottom since the pandemic crash and is now hovering at levels not seen since January 2021. If the index continues in its bearish momentum or maintains those low price levels, the US stock market may be set for an extended moment of strength, as the two references behave inversely, as seen when comparing their relative strength.

Author, using TradingView

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which tracks highly liquid, high-yield, US dollar-denominated corporate bonds, is instead still lagging in conviction when compared to the formerly discussed indicators. The bond market is more cautious in terms of high-risk exposure and investors should not ignore this, as JNK is majority owned by institutions, and the risk aversion of those market actors seems still relatively high. Until institutional investors are not ready to take on more risk, the upside potential will remain limited.

Author, using TradingView

My hypothesis of seeing the SPY continuing in its downtrend after peaking during the first half of December 2022 was correct, and the index bottomed on December 22, where it started the actual strong movement, that led SPY to break out from its downtrend, above the EMA55 on its weekly chart and the EMA200 on its daily chart, while also overcoming the strong trend line of the descending triangle formation.

Author, using TradingView

The slowly dropping relative strength when compared to the broader small-cap market tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), is hinting at increasing participation in the extended market. 5% of the stocks in the SPY account for almost 39% of its weight, and compared to the IWM, the SPY is often lagging when a new uptrend sets up, while also relatively late in a downturn. With increasingly rising momentum observed in the MACD, the SPY may be ready for a new uptrend, but this would require significant participation in the biggest capitalizations.

The short interest on the SPY has been tendentially decreasing since peaking during November 2022, while mostly hovering at the same levels with sporadic extensions in both directions since the beginning of 2023. The stagnant short interest is another sign of cautiousness, as shorting the index is becoming increasingly risky given the positive momentum, while there is still enough conviction on the short side to maintain substantial positions open. As a reference, before the market crash in 2020, the short interest on the SPY stood at only 30% of the actual volume.

nasdaq.com with data from FINRA

What is coming next?

The observed indicators, besides the JNK which is still less significant in its direction are all pointing at a likely continuation of the positive trend in the SPY in the coming weeks. The lack of participation in the SPY compared to the broader small-cap market is hinting at money managers still waiting on the sidelines, while this will have to change at some point, as those professionals are paid for generating profit with the money they manage, rather than sitting on their hands.

SPY could trace an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern, with its reverting EMA200 and substantially increasing buy-side volume recorded during the past trading sessions. This powerful setup could mean the market bottom was in, and SPY would most likely be heading for significant gains in the weeks ahead. Here, I would consider targets between $433-437, and $468-476 being the most likely.

Author, using TradingView

However, since the index just touched the 61.8% Fibonacci extension based on its most recent move from the bottom, and got rejected, as a long-term investor I would certainly wait until the index confirms its breakout from the neckline I marked in purple in the daily chart. It is a do or die situation, where investors who followed my last call in December, are practically facing the same price level and have the advantage of standing on the sidelines in this crucial moment, while it's not too late to jump on the train if SPY progresses in its breakout attempt and form a new uptrend. Investors should also consider that very often, a breakout is followed by a test of the now-turned support level, which is granting a second chance to those who missed the first move.

The odds of seeing the index being rejected and falling back under the descending converging trend line are certainly realistic and investors are better off sticking to a sound contingency plan in order to avoid extended losses. While being invested I would not want to see SPY dropping under the yellow descending trend line, as this could mean that it could head toward testing its bottom around $350. In order to avoid this, I would set my stop-loss between the EMA200 and the EMA50 on the daily chart, while allowing for enough tolerance to see SPY trying to overcome the overhead resistance.

Short-term traders with higher risk tolerance could instead build up a first position, a decision supported by the discussed indicators and the SPY being priced over its most important moving averages on both daily and weekly timeframes. The neckline would remain the major catalyst in order to decide if to increase the position, while in this case, I would set my stop-loss at the EMA200 initially, and successively trace the SPY with a trailing stop set slightly under the EMA21.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not an absolute instrument, but a way to increase investors' success probabilities and a tool allowing them to be oriented in whatever security is listed on the markets. One would not drive towards an unknown destination without consulting a map or using a GPS. I believe the same should be true when making investment decisions. I consider techniques based on the Elliott Wave Theory, as well as likely outcomes based on Fibonacci's principles, by confirming the likelihood of an outcome contingent on time-based probabilities. The purpose of my technical analysis is to confirm or reject an entry point in the stock, by observing its sector and industry, and most of all its price action. I then analyze the situation of that stock and calculate likely outcomes based on the mentioned theories.

My approach in this article is strictly pondering indicators I consider the most important when assessing the situation of the major indexes in the US financial markets, as this is not a macroeconomic analysis, and instead focusing on the SPY, it is consciously ignoring other economic indicators that may be relevant under another perspective.

The SPY is facing its most crucial overhead resistance since bottoming on October 13, 2022. The index has overcome the converging trend line and is giving signs of further positive momentum. Most of the considered indicators are hinting at likely more strength, while, institutional market participation is of utmost importance and will most likely determine the success or failure of the breakout. I would take a position in SPY only as a short-term momentum trader with higher risk tolerance. As a long-term investor, I would wait until SPY would confirm a likely breakout, while its failure could lead to significant losses, and see SPY dropping toward its bottom. It's a do or die situation, leading me to continue to rank SPY as a hold position.