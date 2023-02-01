Carvana: We Are Likely To Witness An Epic Short Squeeze

Feb. 02, 2023 6:15 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)4 Comments
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana is an auto retailer that is fundamentally doing extremely poorly.
  • With J. Powell sounding dovish yesterday, investors have started to cover more short positions.
  • CVNA is the second most shorted stock at 59% of float, and was up more than 33% yesterday.
  • Investors expecting a linear move down to $0 for the stock are in for a big surprise.
  • We are going to witness an epic rally in the next few days in CVNA, driven by shorts being squeezed out.

Female hand squeezing orange isolated on grey

Harbucks

Thesis

We have covered Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) before here, where we outlined an options based strategy to take advantage of the developing financial troubles the company is experiencing. In our article we said the following:

The options strategy put forward

short

Most Shorted Stocks (MarketWatch)

CVNA

CVNA Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.98K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.