Tina Adatia, Fixed Income Strategist: Looking at markets, 2022, certainly very challenging for investors, some of the worst returns for asset prices. So how should investors be interpreting this?

Marc P. Seidner, CIO Non-traditional Strategies: I'm not sure it's a moment to be bold right now but waking up and recognizing the growing value and the opportunity that's been created, particularly in fixed income would be my advice to investors. The reset has been challenging for many, but the exciting element is that reset is complete, and the return opportunities have become much more compelling and much more interesting.

As investors, what matters to us is coalescing around a base case, but also understanding a wide range of possible outcomes. This is an extraordinarily unusual environment and heading into 2023.

There’s a wide range of possible outcomes. I mean, there's the soft landing, there is the hard landing, there is the possibility of a continued overheating, and there's the risk of stagflation.

Tiffany gave the base case of moderating inflation, mild recession, mild yet extended recession and central banks on hold. But what's important for us is not investing just for that base case but investing to add value across a wide range of possible outcomes. Building resilient portfolios, utilizing active management, utilizing our investment process, and to be sure recognizing that bonds really are back, the reset higher in yields is creating very compelling opportunities.

Active management will allow for the appropriate deployment of capital to the best risk-adjusted returns at any given point, and bonds, yet again, with higher levels of starting yields, can offer a resilient element to a broad asset allocation and some diversification of broad risk.

Tina: So, looking on that theme a little bit more, can you describe the framework that you and the investment committee and the broader process looking at in terms of when you're thinking about volatility and risk going forward?

Marc: Of course, happy to.

PIMCO has historically used a framework of concentric circles really ever since the Global Financial Crisis. And the concept behind the concentric circles is that risk really emanates from the center, which would be Fed funds and overnight interest rates, overnight repo extending out to short and intermediate maturity, treasuries, then asset-backed and mortgage-backed type securities, eventually out to investment-grade credit, and then to higher-yield credit-levered finance and then to equities, and even real estate. What's interesting about the concentric circle framework from 2022 is that it was the center of those circles that was the source of volatility.

It was a dramatic rise in short-term interest rates driven by central banks that caused the volatility across all financial markets and created that challenging return environment for 2022. As we look forward to 2023, I think it's very fair to say that the center of those concentric circles is not going to be the source of volatility, and so, once the center of that universe settles down, the concentric circle is just adjacent to the center of the universe, become much more attractive.

You're getting spreads there that are historically wide, top-decile in terms of their attractiveness. You're getting starting points of yields that are very attractive. You're getting triple A credit quality, you're getting securitization or hard assets backing your investments. And that to us, at this stage of the cycle and at this stage of the outlook, look incredibly attractive to us.

