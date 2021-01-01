blinow61

As previously argued, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) delivered a blowout Q4, closing the year 2022 with a record performance. Supported by high energy prices, paired with robust demand, the European Oil Major generated $39.9 billion of profits in 2022 (as compared to a market capitalization of about $160 million).

On the backdrop of a demand tailwind coming from China, following the COVID reopening, as well as an improving economic environment in Europe, I expect oil prices to be elevated in 2023. Personally, I model the Brent benchmark to bounce within the range of $60 - $80. If this assumption would prove out correct, then Shell could likely write about $25 - $35 billion of profits in 2023. Reiterate 'Buy'.

For reference, Shell stock is up approximately 11% for the past twelve months, as compared to a loss of about 10% for the S&P 500 (SPY)

Shell's Q4 Results Top Expectations

Shell closed the year 2022 with an exceptionally strong Q4 2022, beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenue and EPS. During the period from September to end of December, Shell recorded total revenues of $101.3 billion, which compares to $85.3 billion for the same period one year earlier (a 18% YoY growth). For the FY 2022, revenues jumped to $381.3 billion, a 46% year over year expansion versus 2021.

On the backdrop of a strong topline, which was supported by rich energy prices, Shell's profitability surged to the highest level ever (FY reference). For Q4 2022, the European Oil Major generated adjusted earnings of about $9.8 billion, which is almost $2 billion above analyst consensus estimates, which has pinned Q4 earnings at around $7.97 billion. For the FY 2022, the company's bottom line ballooned to $39.9 billion.

Shell's exceptionally strong performance was mainly driven by two key drivers: Integrated Gas and Upstream. The company's integrated gas adjusted earnings jumped to $16.1 billion, as compared to $9 billion in 2021; while the upstream business more than doubled, growing from $8 billion in 2021 to $17.3 billion in 2022.

Going Into 2023 With Confidence

In 2022, Shell has distributed close to $26 billion to shareholders, in form of dividends and buybacks. Notably, as compared to a market cap of about $160 billion, Shell's equity return for 2022 reflects a proud 15%. And in my opinion, there is little reason to expect that a similar result will not be achieved also in 2023.

Although it is true that demand for energy prices is cyclical, there is little reason to assume that the market for fossil fuel, and energy prices in general, won't continue to grow--even if the growth is only in line with the global nominal GDP growth. In addition, Shell now also boasts a solid renewable energy business, positioning itself as one of the top producers globally--with about 139,000 EV charging station and 6.4 GW of renewable energy production capacity.

In any case, demand problems should not be Shell's major concern, not even on a cyclical level. Investors should consider that the energy market was already stretched in 2022, despite the year-long lockdown in China. Now, as China has ended COVID, (and Europe is arguably also somewhat recovering), I expect a strong demand tailwind in the first half of 2023. Personally, I model the Brent benchmark to bounce within the range of $60 - $80. If this assumption would prove out correct, then Shell could likely write about $25 - $35 billion of profits in 2023. Reflecting on Shell's acceptable net debt position of $44.8 billion, Shell could likely easily afford to distribute another 15% payout in 2023 -- assuming my model is correct.

Too Cheap To Ignore

In any case, Shell stock is trading too cheap to ignore. The European Oil Major is currently valued at a FWD EV/Sales of about x0.7 and an EV/Ebit of x4.23.

Target Price: Raise To $93

Expecting a sharp economic rebound in China, I estimate that SHEL's EPS in 2023 will likely fall somewhere between $9.3 to $9.5. Moreover, I also update my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $8.1 and 7.9, respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 0% terminal growth rate (one percentage point higher than estimated nominal global GDP growth), as well as on a 9% cost of equity.

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $101.47 (SHEL reference).

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered SHEL stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

My thesis is connected to the implication that there are no structural differences between European and US oil majors. This, however, is not necessarily true since the respective regulatory exposure is somewhat different. Arguably, the European Union is slightly more aggressive with regards to the green energy push and US stocks generally trade at a premium. Nevertheless, a 100% relative valuation discrepancy is not justified, in my opinion. In addition, investors should note that I assume a sustainable oil price of about $60/barrel. While this might seem bearish for some readers, others might argue that the fair value for oil is much lower. As the 2020 COVID-19 induced sell-off has shown, oil can even trade at negative price-levels. If oil would break considerably below $60/share and does not recover within a sensible time-period, the bull thesis for Shell would break.

In addition, I would also like to highlight that Shell might suffer from higher tax rates, as European governments are stepping up their 'windfall tax' ambitions. And Shell CEO Ben van Beurden signaled that his company would be ready to 'embrace' higher tax rates:

We should be prepared and accept that also our industry will be looked at for raising taxes in order to fund the transfers to those who need it most in these very difficult times ... We have to embrace it.

While the 'incremental tax risk' cannot yet be quantified, investors should monitor the situation closely.

Conclusion

As Shell's exceptional Q4 2022 quarter highlights, the European Oil Major continues to make and distribute loads of cash. And comparing a $160 billion market cap to close to $40 billion of adjusted earnings in 2022, the SHEL's equity value appears mispriced. Personally, I am confident to reiterate a 'Buy' rating for SHEL stock. And on the backdrop of a strong energy demand tailwind going into 2023, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $101.47 (SHEL reference).

