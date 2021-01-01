Shell's Q4 Reflections: Still Making Loads Of Cash

Feb. 02, 2023 6:33 AM ETShell plc (RYDAF), SHEL1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • As Shell's exceptional Q4 2022 quarter highlights, the European Oil Major continues to make and distribute loads of cash.
  • Supported by high energy prices, paired with robust demand, the European Oil Major generated $39.9 billion of profits in 2022.
  • On the backdrop of a demand tailwind coming from China, following the COVID reopening, as well as an improving economic environment in Europe, I expect oil prices to be elevated in 2023, and I expect Shell to write about $25 - $35 billion of profits.
  • I now calculate a fair implied share price of $101.47 (SHEL reference).

Shell V-power fuel station

blinow61

Thesis

As previously argued, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) delivered a blowout Q4, closing the year 2022 with a record performance. Supported by high energy prices, paired with robust demand, the European Oil Major generated $39.9 billion of profits in 2022 (as compared to a market

SHEL vs SPY 12m performance

Seeking Alpha

Shell Q4 reporting

Shell Q4 reporting

Shell Q4 reporting

Shell Q4 reporting

Shell Q4 reporting, renewables

Shell Q4 reporting

SHEL valuation

Seeking Alpha

Shel valuation

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Shel valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.71K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.